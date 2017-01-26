Maria Wallstam spoke on the challenges of living on the downtown east side here in Vancouver on March 21, 2016. The Carnegie Community Action Project released bleak housing and hotel report today on DTES. (Mark van Manen /Postmedia Network)

Vancouver OK's opioid crisis plan

Vancouver city council heard strong opposition to its plan for tackling the opioid crisis from Downtown Eastside residents and social workers at city hall.

   