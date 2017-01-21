Hadwin first Canadian to shoot a 59
When Adam Hadwin's tee shot towards history was yanked on his final hole of the day Saturday, television microphones picked up a voice groaning "Oh bleep!"
Self-love is the key to fitness goals
This semester I’ve returned to making fitness a priority in my life, and let me tell you: coming back after a substantial break is no walk in the park.
Virtue, Moir set national record
Yes, Tessa Virtue really said it.
Tough choice among these 3 affordable family cars
TV CHEAT SHEET: Mary Kills People, Riverdale get t
MOVIE CHEAT SHEAT: Don't remake this movie!
MARKETPLACE: Trolling out of control?
The internet can be a pretty intolerant place, and it may be getting worse.
Vaping no gateway to smoking, UVic report says
Dan Cummer was a smoker for most of his 42 years, until a friend introduced him to vaping four years ago.
DeRozan an all-star starter
Recognition of DeMar DeRozan's work ethic and constant improvement has been slow to come in many corners of professional basketball.
24 Minutes with Bill Henderson
Bill Henderson has always been at the forefront of Canadian music.
Que. mom accused of teen sex on cruise ship
A Quebec mother of three is under arrest in the Bahamas for allegedly having sex with a teenage boy.
Balenciaga debuts Sanders-inspired collection
French luxury designer Balenciaga on Wednesday teased its men's fall line in Paris and it included a Sanders-inspired outfit. It turns out the 75-year
