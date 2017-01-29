Border traffic is seen here at the peace bridge as Canada customs "work the rule" affecting Canadians returning from the civic holiday. (QMI Agency/HARRY ROSETTANI)

Refugees to Canada hit by ban

An Ottawa immigration lawyer says that U.S. President Donald Trump's travel bans will make it harder for refugees in Canada to reunite their families.

24 Minutes with As It Is

U.K. rockers As It Is have an ever-increasing fan base with energized pop-rock melodies and sincere and relatable lyrics. Joe Leary spent 24 minutes with vocalist Patty Walters.

   