Dark age of denial is dawning
Question: Is Climate Change Just Hype?
Climate change hype is foolish
Question: Is climate change just hype?
HMV's closure end of an era
April 30 may be remembered as the day the music died — physically speaking.
Refugees to Canada hit by ban
An Ottawa immigration lawyer says that U.S. President Donald Trump's travel bans will make it harder for refugees in Canada to reunite their families.
Iranian nominee may miss Oscars due to Trump ban
Asghar Farhadi, the first Iranian to ever win an Academy Award, may be barred from attending this year’s Oscar celebration.
TV cheat sheet: Don't miss Powerless
**WARNING: Some content may contain spoilers**
What makes SUV sales so unstoppable?
MOVIE CHEAT SHEET: Hollywood's best - and worst
BRIAN GASPAREK/ 24 HOURS
Misha Barton hospitalized for mental evaluation
Actress Mischa Barton has reportedly been hospitalized for a mental evaluation after a bizarre incident at her home in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Bizarre details on ISIS truck killer
Bizarre new details have emerged about the twisted marriage of the ISIS terrorist who drove a 19-tonne truck into a Bastille Day crowd.
No West Coast Express delays caused by CPR trains
TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said West Coast Express service appears to be “back to normal”.
24 Minutes with As It Is
U.K. rockers As It Is have an ever-increasing fan base with energized pop-rock melodies and sincere and relatable lyrics. Joe Leary spent 24 minutes with vocalist Patty Walters.
|