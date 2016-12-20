24 HOURS with ... Alessia Cara

Canadian R&B-pop star Alessia Cara understands the drama over Camila Cabello leaving American girl group Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career.

But she also empathizes with the need to follow your own bliss.

The 20-year-old Brampton, Ontario singer-songwriter is fresh off her last gig of 2016 at the Miami Jingle Ball Sunday night where she shared the bill with Fifth Harmony, who also had their last performance with Cabello.

“I did hear Camila left,” said Cara.

“I feel like everyone is so dramatic about it. It’s kind of like when Zayn left One Direction. I can imagine, ‘cause when you’re dedicated to a group for so long, you would be sad. But it’s important to always do what’s best for you. So if that’s what makes her happy then people should just accept it.”

We caught up with Cara who arrived back in Toronto early Monday morning at Sick Kids to take part in the Canada-wide Duracell campaign, now in its tenth year (duracell.com/CMN for more information).

Why did you decide to join the Duracell campaign?

I actually was a patient [at Sick Kids] growing up. I was here [when I was four or five] when I had my tonsils removed and I had a very major surgery [after a bacterial infection] when I was around two years old.

You won a Juno earlier this year, nominated for an American Music Award and are up for a People’s Choice Award in January ... but no Grammy nod. Did the omission hurt?

That’s OK. It’d be super flattering if I did get it but it’s not the end of the world that I didn’t. Especially in my case, because I’ve had the most amazing year and I’ve done things that I never thought I would do in a million years, so I can’t have them be undermined by not winning a Grammy. It would be amazing but I have so many years ahead that I might be able to get one in the near future.

What stood out the most of the last year?

I would probably say going to the Junos and winning or just being there performing was amazing ‘cause, as a Canadian, it was such a big deal for me. And touring with Coldplay [in North America and Europe] was another big deal.

Last month your video for How Far I’ll Go, from the Disney film Moana, was released. The song was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame, so why did he choose you?

They emailed us and they wanted to know if I was interested in singing the song which was really awesome and, of course, I said yes. And they were really awesome with allowing me to put my own spin on the song.

You’re taking the rest of December and all of January off, but will you start writing your second album?

I think it’s a natural thing for me to just come up with ideas and just write whether that’s in the studio or just on my guitar. I think right now it’ll just be acoustic. But I’m having fun with writing alone with my guitar and becoming more of an independent songwriter without working with anybody.