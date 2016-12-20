MADDEAUX: Gift of guilt-free eating

SABRINA MADDEAUX/ 24 HOURS

One of the best things about the holiday season is eating. Turkey, pie, cookies, chocolates, charcuterie boards… the list goes on. One of the worst things about the holiday season is that amount of guilt we feel obliged to feel about enjoying ourselves. All year long we’re forced to endure societal pressures about body image, trendy diets and workout fads. Is it too much to ask we have a month off?

This holiday season, I’m not counting my calories and checking them twice. I’m giving myself the gift of enjoying the season and all the food and drink that comes with it. I’d argue you should do the same.

I’m not talking about succumbing to an entirely gluttonous spiral– rather just simply not worrying about it all for once. While sometimes this results in downing three slices of pie, this ironically often leads to a diet rich in moderation, which is actually recommended by most nutritionists worth their salt.

“If you’re looking to make positive changes, the first step is to stop the diet. Stop restricting calories or miserably over-exercising as you ‘repent’ for what you’ve consumed. Instead, aim to slow down and listen to your body’s innate needs,” says Abbey Sharp, registered dietician and food blogger at abbeyskitchen.com. “Think of food as nourishment, not guilt-inducing or punishment. When you remove the stigma of certain foods, your obsession to over-consume them will surprisingly just melt away.”

Sounds much more healthy than beating yourself up over every extra chocolate you consume this holiday season. Certified holistic nutritionist Catherine Sugrue agrees: “It's about adopting the whole lifestyle of being healthy, not just jumping on to fad trends and expecting it to change you overnight. Let's take stress for example, which affects your mind, but also your body. High amounts of cortisol (the stress hormone) can show up as a spare tire around your midsection.”

There will be a lot of articles that try to argue otherwise over the next month or so. They will pair ill-advised advice about counting every gram of fat you eat with photos of bikini-clad A-listers. Ignore them. For what’s supposed to be a joy-filled time of year, there are far too many people who take advantage of the holidays to traffic in guilt, shame and fear.

The general consensus is that 2016 hasn’t been an easy year. Don’t make it harder on yourself by denying your cravings this holiday season. Dieting isn’t healthy; enjoying yourself, your family and the food that brings everyone together is.

Want to read more from Sabrina? Follow her on Twitter @SabrinaMaddeaux