The sharp ears of staffers with New Westminster's Parks and Recreation Department may have prevented a tragedy at the Queen's Park Arenex on Monday night.

At 9:40 p.m., the roof and three walls of the 78-year-old community centre collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow.

Just hours earlier, the always busy 10,000-square-foot gymnasium, which is home to New Westminster's Flip, Flop & Fly gymnastics and trampoline program, was evacuated after staff reported hearing cracking noises.

"Staff at the Arenex heard some unusual noises coming from the building and I am very grateful that they called in the fire department who did an inspection and evacuated the building," said New Westminster mayor Jonathan Coté. "I have three young daughters who go to gymnastics at the Arenex and my heart just sank when I arrived at the scene and saw it had collapsed."

Some unfortunate news, the Arenex has collapsed because of heavy snow. Thankfully building had been cleared and no injuries. pic.twitter.com/dpjpyo9LU8 — Jonathan Cote (@jonathanxcote) December 20, 2016

Nobody was in the building when it came down and there were no injuries.

Engineers are on site determining the future of the facility, but Coté does not believe the Arenex can be salvaged and expects it will be fully demolished.

"The city does have insurance on the building and we are getting started on that process," he said. "We don't have any details right now on the rebuild or when we can get this facility up and running again in some capacity."

Built in 1938, the structure was originally designed to house city sporting and cultural events. In recent years, it has served as a home to local gymnastics clubs, the Shasta Trampoline Club, the Sapperton Fish and Game Club, and the Queensborough Boxing Club.

"Everybody in New Westminster has memories of taking their children to events there or remember 50 years ago when they themselves went to gymnastics class there. It's a special place in New Westminster and a lot of people in the community are grieving today," said Coté.

The city is reviewing options to restore lost services.

"We have so many community members who regularly use the Arenex, so we are looking at what other community facilities and are reaching out to the school district for help," Coté said.

This is what Arenex in #newwest looked like before roof collapse last night due to weight of 18 inches of wet snow pic.twitter.com/TPmO05lvI4 — Daniel Fontaine (@Fontaine_D) December 20, 2016

