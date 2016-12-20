Robin Thicke breaks down at dad Alan’s funeral

Singer Robin Thicke was overwhelmed with grief on Tuesday as he laid his father Alan Thicke to rest in California.

The TV and music veteran, 69, suffered a heart attack and died on Dec. 13, and exactly one week later, friends and family members, including his widow Tanya Callau, gathered to bid a final farewell to the Growing Pains star at a private funeral service in Santa Barbara.

Robin served as a pallbearer at the memorial and photos from the burial show the Blurred Lines hitmaker clearly distraught at the huge loss.

The 39-year-old, who was dressed in a black suit, matching shirt and sunglasses, was pictured appearing to struggle with his emotions in one series of images, turning away from the group of mourners with his head bowed and his hands on his hips before looking towards the skies, while another shot captured the singer holding his hand over his mouth as he seemingly fought back tears.

Robin, who previously paid tribute to his late father as “the greatest man I ever met”, was supported by his 22-year-old model girlfriend April Love Geary, who wore a low cut, long-sleeved black dress to attend the funeral.