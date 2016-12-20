SPILLED DATA: Top cities for Christmas lights

Which Canadian cities have the best Christmas lights on Instagram?

This is the festive report that we never knew we needed. Online home decor company Wayfair.ca has studied the popularity of Christmas lights on Instagram, comparing photos from Canadian cities that included the hashtag #ChristmasLights – plus similar hashtags #xmaslights and #Christmasdecorations – and measuring the average likes per Instagram post.

North Vancouver and Toronto’s Willowdale neighbourhood came in first and second on the list, respectively. Cities like Ottawa, Montreal, Whistler and Edmonton also appeared on the list. In North America, Alaska took the No. 1 spot, likely because of its permanently snowy appearance.

Vine will still exist – in a sense

Short-form video fans everywhere felt pangs of sadness in October, when Twitter announced that it was shuttering its looping video app Vine. In the past few days, however, we’ve learned that Vine won’t exactly be going away forever. Instead, it’ll be transformed into Vine Camera, letting users record six-second videos to be shared to Twitter or saved on their phones.

Will Germany fine Facebook?

Facebook is receiving heavy criticism in Germany, where officials say the social networking giant is doing little to stop racist or defamatory posts. On Friday, Justice Minister Heiko Maas told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that he’s exploring whether social networks can be liable for illegal content (such as hate speech, which the country has laws against). “Of course in the end, we also have to think about fines, if other measures fail to work,” Maas told the newspaper. “That would be a strong incentive to act quickly.”

Pharmacy app offers hangover cure delivery

Pilly.ca, a web-based app that lets users in the Greater Toronto Area fill their prescriptions without going to a pharmacy, is giving festive revellers a sweet deal. If you’re out partying during the next few weeks, call up Pilly.ca the next morning and order a Holiday Hangover cure package, which gets delivered to your front door. The package includes two pills of Advil, a bottle of Gatorade and two Awake caffeinated chocolates for $1.