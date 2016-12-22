Count blessings, not calories

From hypnosis to food diaries to drinking water to eating before a holiday party, almost every media outlet has run a story this month centering around how you can avoid the “dreaded” holiday weight gain which is often pegged at between seven and ten pounds.

However, in surveys on the topic, most people self-report that they gain, on average, five pounds between Thanksgiving and Christmas. According to the New England Journal of Medicine actual weight gain is far less: on average only about one pound. One measly pound!

And yet we write about it; we talk about it ad nauseam on the radio and on TV, and let this exaggeration eat up far more airtime than it deserves.

The detrimental effect of this slanted coverage is not negligible. Yes, instead of gaining a pound or two, someone who effectively implements some of the suggested strategies might only gain half a pound this month. But what of those who have the opposite problem, those who are struggling with eating disorders and those trying to put on weight?

I speak from personal experience. In high school, I got sick with an eating disorder and I distinctly remember the holiday eating rules I heard in the media playing over and over in my head.

According to a 2014 Parliamentary report on eating disorders: “At any given time in Canada, as many as 600,000 to 990,000 Canadians may meet the diagnostic criteria for an eating disorder.”

For people struggling with the mental illness, constant messages about avoiding weight gain are extremely dangerous. For others – young girls whose self-perception and ideas about food are just starting to form, for example - media stories like these can eat their way into their subconscious and teach them that every calorie should be counted and every bite measured.

There are also those who are sick in other ways this holiday season; those for whom chemotherapy has rendered all food too salty or metallic, those who are losing weight – even though they try to stop it – as a result of other illnesses and diseases. I’m sure the almost 2,000 homeless men and women living on Vancouver’s streets or shelters would be glad for an extra cookie and a few more pounds to keep them warm.

Instead of counting calories this year, let’s count our blessings. Let’s aim for a little more balance in our diets, in our lives and in the media coverage of our holiday eating habits.

Ada Slivinski is a communications consultant based in Vancouver. Contact her at ada@adaslivinski.com and on Twitter @adaslivinski