A dead orca was pulled ashore in Sechelt's Selma Park Wednesday, after it was located floating in the water nearby.

Sunshine Coast RCMP said they were notified by the Sechelt Indian Band that it had located the dead orca, believed to be a mature male, near the Trail Islands on its territory, and planned to bring it on land for an autopsy. Officials from Fisheries and Oceans Canada were scheduled to meet members of the band on site to inspect the whale carcass.

Members from the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Research Team were en route to Sechelt to assist.

Photos from the scene show the whale's carcass resting mostly on land, with the surrounding area cordoned off. It was unclear how long the whale had been dead, and no further information was available yet on the cause of death.

