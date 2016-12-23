Don’t just buy presents, be present

In these last days leading up to Christmas, I’ve been running around in a panic, trying to collect last-minute Christmas gifts for my children while keeping up with my work. The parental stress is at an all-time high and the bah-humbug feelings are creeping in as the clock ticks down to the biggest day of the year.

For parents, the pressure to make the holidays a perfect affair can be daunting. From hosting the elves on the shelves, to preparing for Santa’s arrival, to entertaining guests and keeping our cool while the kids are at home for Winter break - it can be easy to get lost in the holiday madness and lose sight of what matters most.

Some parents use holiday gift-giving as a way to rectify time spent away at work, showering their kids in lavish gifts to make up for missed time at home. Others feel the need to buy every item on their child’s wish list, breaking the bank to dazzle their kids with heaps of gifts when Christmas morning arrives. Spending on gifts is at an all-time high, but are we putting as much effort into being present for our children as we are into buying presents for them?

According to a BMO survey conducted last year, the average Canadian spent $1,550 over the holiday season, including the costs of gifts, travel, and holiday entertaining - up from $1,500 in 2014. Holiday chatter seems to centre around questions like, “what did you get your kids?” instead of “what are you going to do with your kids?”, and parents are getting so caught up in trying to find that “it” gift, that they’re forgetting to set aside time to enjoy the company of their little ones as well.

To manage holiday spending and reduce waste, some parents are exploring the “4 Gift Rule”, where they buy each child: 1) something they want, 2) something they need, 3) something to wear, and 4) something to read. This is a great way to find a balance between buying kids what they want, and providing them with the things they need. It keeps the spending focused, and I’m sure it saves time as well.

I don’t believe in putting an end to gift-giving altogether, as there’s nothing like seeing the faces of my children light up on Christmas morning. But as you get wrapped up in splurging on presents for your kids, it’s important to remember to shower them with your presence as well. Finding a balance between family time and gift-giving will make this a merrier Christmas for all.

Bianca Bujan is a mom of three, freelance writer, and content marketing Queen Bee. She tweets at @bitsofbee and blogs at bitsofbee.com.