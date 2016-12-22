A man who is accused in a collision near Pemberton that killed three people, including two cyclists, has been refused bail.

In a ruling released Wednesday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Paul Pearlman declined to order the release of Samuel Michael Alec, 45.

The reasons for the judge's ruling, the evidence heard and the submissions made by the lawyers at the Vancouver hearing cannot be reported because of a publication ban of the sort routinely imposed at bail hearings in Canadian courts.

Alec, who appeared by video link from prison, seemed to have little reaction to the judge's decision. Several members of the accused's family, including his mother, were present in the public gallery of the small courtroom.

Charges were laid against Alec after a Chevrolet Cavalier crossed the centre line on Duffey Lake Road near Pemberton, crashing head-on into the two cyclists.

Ross Chafe and Kelly Blunden, who were out for a weekend bicycle ride, died later of their injuries. Also killed in the May 2015 collision was Paul Pierre, a passenger in the vehicle.

Alec was arrested in August 2015 and faces 10 criminal counts, including three counts of criminal negligence causing death, three counts of impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of the accident.

After a four-day hearing in provincial court, Alec was initially denied bail and has since then remained in custody. Wednesday's decision was a review of the earlier bail decision.

A five-week jury trial for Alec in B.C. Supreme Court is scheduled to begin in February.

