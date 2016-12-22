24 Seconds with Chris Buck Band

With a hot new single ’Sun Sets Down’ burning up the country music charts, life is good indeed for the Chris Buck Band. Joe Leary spent 24 Seconds with the British Columbia Country Music Association reigning 2016 ‘Country Club Act of the Year’ and 2015 ‘Group of the Year’.

24: Going back to your earliest memories, how and when did the concept of music first hit you?

CB: Being a country guy it’s hard for me to say but I’d say in high school when my friend and I would sing Backstreet Boys! Laughing! My voice has changed since then.

24: Were you from a musical household?

CB: Zero musical talent growing up in the Buck house.

24: You’re really “all in” when it comes to being a performer and you actually sold your place, your car and quit your job to devote to your craft fully. That’s a pretty bold move to make. What was the point you finally decided, “It’s time to do this”?

CB: I'd have to say my spiritual beliefs and a push from my girlfriend! I felt it was time and she was behind me 100% which was great! Have to say it was the scariest thing I've ever done, not knowing what was going to happen

24: Any hesitation, doubts?

CB: No doubts - positive thoughts!

24: How important a role do you feel radio plays in today’s music scene? Is it more relevant in the country genre?

CB: Radio plays a huge role for us, especially when we're on the east coast for example and few hundred people show up and then you show up in a different town with not as much radio support and there are only a half dozen. I also feel online outlets have really done miracles for us as well.

24: Speaking of which, Canada can really boast a pretty good roster of homegrown country music talent. Who are some of the artists that inspired your musical career?

CB: Lots of talent in BC for sure these days. Really look up to Keith Urban and always been a big fan of local boy Aaron Pritchett. I started in the bar scene and so did he, so I think watching him growing up definitely made me realize it was possible.

24: You’re back on the charts with ‘Sun Sets Down’. Tell us about it.

CB: ‘Sun Sets Down’ is our third straight top 40 single on country radio! Absolutely amazing the support we've got especially when our songs can be a little more out there then some other artists! So grateful.

24: Tell us something unique about your band.

CB: One thing a lot of people don't know about us is that I am involved in writing on all our songs and the members in the band play/record on almost all the songs you hear. It's rare to have that in the country world these days as most of the songs you hear are either written in Nashville or by other songwriters. I take pride in that and having the boys play on the tracks.

24: I heard that you recently won a songwriting contest.

CB: Yeah very random. Before our band was signed to Royalty/Sony Records we released our first two singles "Leave Your Light On" and "Giddy Up" as an independent artist. I randomly submitted "Leave your Light On" (Chad Brownlee, Jeff Johnson, Phil Puxley) to a contest in Nashville called ‘Unsigned Only’ when we weren't signed. Got a call few months back from a weird number I didn't recognize and I was told we won for the Country Category and believe we beat out 6,000 other song entries. I literally thought it was a joke (laughing). Meant so much to me not only as an artist but a songwriter as well.

24: What does the future hold for Chris Buck? Where do you see yourself on the musical landscape in five years time?

CB: We've never gotten anything easy and we've always took baby steps! I truely love being out on the road meeting people and making them dance. When they leave our show and they're smiling, I know I did my job. I always dreamt of that Top 10 single but I feel writing this today, I'm already doing what I love. I never had any raw talent that some artists seem to have, so if anyone is reading this I truly can say if you set small goals and work hard anything is possible!