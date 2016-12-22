It has been days since snow last fell on B.C.'s most populous city, and as of Thursday, even though temperatures have risen to well above freezing (as high as 8.9 degrees celsius Tuesday), some Vancouver streets were still covered in frozen slush.

With every snow truck in the city on the job since early Monday, crews have had to start mixing salt with sand to stretch dwindling supplies, according to the city. But even after a planned top-up of salt on Thursday, the city says it doesn't have enough of the melting agent to hit every frozen road.

That said, cost appears to be a factor in that decision.

"When planning what streets to clear, we must take into consideration an amount of fiscal responsibility of where to use resources, particularly when the weather has changed and the current snow and ice is melting," according to a statement from the city. Staff were not available for an interview.

Environment Canada has forecast highs in the low single digits for the next five days, and rain or snow for three of those days.

In the meantime, in East Vancouver, drivers dodge deep potholes that pockmark icy side streets and park on frozen-over lots. In other parts of the city, drivers of recycling trucks won't even try to navigate frozen alleyways — at least not without chains.

While the city's snow trucks are equipped with plows in addition to salters, there needs to be at least five centimetres of snow before their drivers will drop their blades. That's to protect the equipment and pavement, according to the city. Also, some residential streets and alleys are too narrow to plow, staff say.

The city has pulled workers from different divisions of the engineering department, including sanitation and water and sewers, to help its street crew mop up after the storm. Some staff members are working by hand to chip away at steep, frozen laneways to clear a safe route for green bin and garbage pickup, according to the city.

The storm that hit the city in the early morning hours of Monday sent city staff scrambling to boost the number of snow trucks they had salting the streets from a mere 10 to all 38. But by the time crews had fired up those additional trucks, the snow had already fallen.

Residents with smartphones are asked to contact the city through VanConnect if they see any slick patches of road that still need attention. Others can call the city at 3-1-1.

