Buying Christmas gifts on a budget

With Christmas only a few days away, many of us still haven’t finished our shopping. Some haven’t even started. I've finished — at last! For students like myself, and many others, too, holiday shopping can prove extremely stressful, especially when under financial strain. Setting a budget is essential to avoid overspending but sometimes it’s a struggle to stick to that budget when you so desperately want to spoil the ones you care about. If you’re one of the many still searching for those last-minute gifts for loved ones, just remember: it truly is the thought that counts.

The care, well-wishes, and kindness that go into gift-giving are much more important than the present itself. Not everyone can afford to spend what they might like to on gifts for loved ones but that’s OK. A frugal, on-budget Christmas is still Christmas. And if you end up going way over your budget, which so many of us are guilty of when it comes to our deserving loved ones, don’t beat yourself up too much. Giving is a reward itself. With that said, here are a few affordable Christmas gift ideas for the last-minute student shopper.

My first recommendation is to do it yourself! DIYs are a wonderful way to put a smile on a loved one’s face this holiday season without spending all your money. Whenever you make something yourself, it’s guaranteed that a lot of thought went into it, and this is something your loved ones will always cherish and appreciate. If you’re not very art inclined, don't worry. There are still many simple ways to create a memorable and personalized gift. Think baking, scented candles, bath bombs, photos and collages, painted mugs, quilts, or even homemade coupons for a significant other or parent.

When all else fails, care packages are a sure thing. A care package is essentially a gift of odds and ends, often filled with inexpensive things that you know your loved one enjoys or needs. Shopping for a tea lover? Go for a new mug, fill it with teabags, add some hot chocolate mix or even a toque and some gloves and you’re set! Another wonderful care package idea is a pamper package filled with face masks, bubble bath, scented candles, and perhaps a favourite relaxing essential oil. No one can resist a good, essential care package that has been tailored specifically to them. If you’re on a tight budget this year, don’t be afraid to hit the bargain shop for your care package essentials.

Trying to find gifts for a younger sibling or the children in your life can be a daunting task. How do you shop for kids these days when it seems like many of them have everything? Games and books are great options. Yes, games can cost a lot, but there are still many oldies, but goodies, that you can purchase without breaking the bank. When finding a good book, don’t just reach for a kid’s bestseller. Consider the child’s age, interests and reading level, then peruse Chapters or your favourite local bookstore for the right story. Parents are sure to appreciate this gift as well.

If you’ve still got shopping to do but your budget is spent, there are certainly options. Never underestimate a thoughtful Christmas card! Sending a personalized, or even a homemade, card is a great way to show you’ve got someone in your thoughts and your heart — even if you might not be able to afford a gift for them. You can always organize a potluck with friends, a “Friendsmas,” and skip the gift giving altogether to cherish each other’s company instead — and chow down on some food. You’ve got the tips, now head out and get it done. Good luck and happy holidays!