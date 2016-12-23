MOVIE CHEAT SHEET: Wow, does Passengers ever suck!

BRIAN GASPAREK/ 24 HOURS

The Big Story: How did Passengers manage to blow it?

The amount of negativity that Passengers is getting upon its arrival in theatres this weekend is pretty insane. How is it possible that a movie starring the two most likable young actors in Hollywood (Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt) has absolutely nothing redeemable about it? How could a flick working with this dream team manage to completely blow the opportunity, and get torn to shreds by critics? The answer is, it was an accident.

If you’re brave enough to shell out $15 bucks to see the space disaster this weekend, you’ll quickly experience a sloppy narrative that intends to be a lovey-dovey romantic space thriller between the leads, but unintentionally plays as a creepy, terrifying story that villainizes poor Chris, and makes an uncomfortable Stockholm Syndrome victim out of Jen. The hack writing elicits all of the wrong feelings, and ruins what, on paper, should be a scorching cinematic romance, based on its star power alone. It’s a messy shame.

The real question is, with such a terrible script, why did Pratt and Lawrence do this movie?

FLICK HITS: Expendable after all

A tired franchise has finally reached its end. It was just announced that Sylvester Stallone’s geriatric action series The Expendables is getting a fourth and final edition that will hit theatres in 2018. Stallone, Jason Statham and Arnold Schwarzenegger will all reprise their roles for the final adventure. Good riddance. Three sequels too many, if you ask me.

Anderson’s Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson officially announced his next project this week – and I love the sound of it. Anderson confirmed that he is starting work on an animated film called Isle of Dogs. It will feature a voice cast that includes Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Yoko Ono and Edward Norton. Amazing, right? He’s also running a contest to give a lucky fan an opportunity to voice a pup in the film. So if you want a chance to be in it, get online and donate $10 to the Martin Scorsese-founded The Film Foundation.

IMDB exposes our bad taste

As a populous, we had bad taste in movies in 2016. At least according to IMDB. Based on the website’s search traffic, the most popular film of the year was Suicide Squad. Disgraceful. The top five was rounded out by Captain America: Civil War, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Deadpool and X-Men: Apocalypse. Yep, only one beauty in the bunch. Let’s improve our interests next year.

Squad Oscar?

Speaking of Suicide Squad, there’s a chance this summer’s turd of a blockbuster could actually win an Oscar. Seriously. Squad has been shortlisted in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category by the Academy. Total shocker. I don’t care about the category, somebody stop this.

Van Dyke will be poppin’ again

Mary Poppins Returns just scored a classic cast member. 91-year-old Dick Van Dyke confirmed that he is going to make an appearance in the 2018 Mary Poppins sequel, which is fantastic news. “I’ve got to be a part of it,” Van Dyke said. “I think I’ll just have the one scene, and a little song and dance in it.” Apparently DVD will not be reprising his role as Mr. Dawes, but any cameo is definitely welcome.

Why Franco?

Up until now, everything we’ve heard about Ridley Scott’s Prometheus sequel, Alien: Covenant has sounded spot-on. But this week it was confirmed that James Franco has scored a role in the upcoming horror flick. Why? Franco totally changes the vibe of the film with his presence. He’s so cheesy. The only way I support this casting is if an alien busts out of his chest within the first 20 minutes of the film.

BEST AND WORST IN THEATRES:

Best: Sing

Critics are saying that Illumination’s latest animated offering is big, bright, colourful and full of heart. Despite its feel-good vibes and terrific voice cast, the story is stock and lacking inspiration. It will likely only go over well with kids.

Awful: Passengers

Like I said, you know a movie is terrible when Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt’s united presence can’t save it. Critics are saying Passengers’ script is heavily flawed, bland, unintentionally creepy and highly dislikeable. Don’t bother with it.

Even worse: Assassin’s Creed

Despite the killer casting of Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons, Assassin’s Creed still plays like any other crappy video game movie that shouldn’t have been made. It’s heavy on CGI action and weak on story. Save your money.

Reel Talk:

“Hello, at this time of celebration and togetherness, we have the chance to reflect on the year gone by. And I think we can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of s---.” — Dame Helen Mirren reflecting on the year that was on The Graham Norton Show.

— by Brian Gasparek