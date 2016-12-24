A Louisiana teacher is accused of having sex romps with three teen boys at her home.

Cops say Heidi M. Domangue, 30, is charged with three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of indecent behaviour with a juvenile.

Domangue allegedly lured the teens into her seductive web with money. When she was nabbed, the teacher was also suspected of having “inappropriate” conversations with a 12-year-old boy.

Parents in the small southern Louisiana town where Domangue works were shocked.

One woman, whose 15-year-old son who allegedly romped with the teacher, only found out when cops informed her.

"I was upset, angry, because I trusted my child at her house," the woman told the Daily Courier and Comet. "She has children of her own, so I'm not thinking something like that would happen."

Her son, she said, first had sex with Domangue -- who is believed to be divorced with one child -- last October.

"She used to give him money, buy him food and stuff, but we thought she was just being nice," the woman said in the Daily Comet story. "We didn't think anything of it. ... I just want her to get some type of help. I don't wish jail or prison on anyone, and she has children, so my heart goes out to her kids. She had a husband, she had a career. What triggered you to do something like this to the point where you destroy your whole life?"

Domange was booked Wednesday and is in jail under a US$50,000 bond.

Weld Co. DA charges 24-yr old Teaching asst. Jerica Enriquez w/having sex w/14-yr old Greeley student & sending nude selfies. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/MHaJ4XJvB4 — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) December 23, 2016

Meanwhile, a Colorado special education assistant accused of sexual assault was wildly inappropriate her alleged victim, a 14-year-old boy.

Jerica Zoe Enriquez, 24, was arrested on sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and obscenity to a minor charges, according to ABC affiliate 7News Denver.

But her alleged antics with the boy were “common knowledge” and had raised more than a few eyebrows, the news agency was told.

Cops say she had sex twice with the boy in her vehicle in a local park, the station reports. But she had been spotted being “inappropriately” close to the teen on numerous occasions.

On the boy’s phone were several nude photos of the teacher as well as an image of a negative pregnancy test, according to 7News.

A mental health counsellor told cops about the alleged abuse.

Enriquez is being held on a $10,000 bond and her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2017.