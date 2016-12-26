“The average expert was found to be only slight more accurate than a dart-throwing chimpanzee.” - Professor Philip Tetlock & Dan Gardner in Expert Political Judgment: How Good Is It? How Can We Know?

There are two very controversial issues in B.C. and Canadian politics that will be decided one way or another in 2017 – but what will happen?

Don’t trust pundits to be right – or apologize if wrong – but here’s what’s likely to happen with: the Pacific NorthWest Liquefied Natural Gas project; and the federal Liberals’ promise to change our national electoral system.

1.The Pacific NorthWest LNG project near Prince Rupert will get a Final Investment Decision to proceed from Malaysian owner Petronas – so the B.C. Liberals can boast about it before the May 2017 B.C. election.

But the FID on LNG doesn’t mean everything is A-OK.

Petronas’ giant $11.4 billion terminal on Lelu Island is challenged – First Nations and environmentalist objections and LNG low prices – but will go ahead.

Petronas wants the B.C. Liberals re-elected rather than a New Democratic Party that says it supports LNG generally but opposes that location.

The Justin Trudeau federal Liberals conditionally approved the project.

And LNG prices are now at their highest 2016 level after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia cut oil production worldwide. Bingo.

2.The federal Liberals’ electoral “reform” promise to change voting systems before the 2019 election will either not happen at all – or not as advocates want.

The Liberal government will do one of three things:

* Break its promise and do nothing, rightly arguing there is no public demand.

* Reluctantly hold a referendum but only with two choices: a preferential ballot – that would have seen the Liberals win 224 seats instead of their existing 184 – or our current First Past The Post system – excluding proportional representation favoured by the NDP and Greens.

* Even more reluctantly hold a referendum with FPTP versus proportional representation – then not campaign in favour of change that would hurt them.

So – two tough issues that split voters, angering some and pleasing others – but at what percentage and to who’s political advantage?

That’s what politicians think about all year long – and give pundits lots to predict all through 2017 – Happy New Year readers!

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at billtieleman.blogspot.com or email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman