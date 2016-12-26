My annual weird, unusual and ironic crimes lineup includes a man who mailed dead skunks to a rival, a vendor accused of peddling pot from a street cart, a mourner who bit off a man’s nose tip at a wake, cops who fed a suspect’s parrot, and an angry teenaged vacationer.

TAKING SELFIE BEFORE HITTING COP CAR LEAVES BAD MARK

Taking a topless selfie before crashing into an empty cruiser netted a Texas A&M student charges of being a minor possessing booze and impaired driving.

Bryan Police officers left their flashing lights on while investigating a disturbance in October before the crash.

Officer John Sartell charged Miranda Kay Rader, 19, after spotting the uninjured blond ex-high school cheerleader trying to put her shirt back on with an undone brassiere and an open wine bottle beside her.

The glassy-eyed driver failed sobriety tests and admitted taking the Snapchat photo for her boyfriend, Sartell said.

VENDOR ARRESTED FOR PEDALING WEED-ON-WHEELS

A Victoria street vendor accused of pedaling a marijuana-laden bicycle cart through the British Columbia capital’s downtown area had his business go to pot when police sniffed out his weedy wares.

Suspicious in November of the “420 delivery — no minors” sign on an ice cream cart’s metal box, officers said they seized 150 grams of marijuana and charged the 22-year-old owner with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

The number 420 is code for marijuana use.

HE NEEDED BULLET-PROOF VEST WITH PIZZA

A 34-year-old Pennsylvania man claims he only “gently smooshed” a pizza slice on his girlfriend’s face before she shot him in the armpit on Oct. 12, police said.

His 31-year-old girlfriend told their mothers she wanted to scare him into releasing her hair as he tried to evict her and two daughters from their Beaverton, Pa.-area home after arguing during dinner.

Facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, the accused mom claimed she didn’t know the gun taken from a dresser was loaded. Before a judge in November ordered a trial, her lawyer said his client was “bullied” and a sympathetic prosecutor reportedly called the case unjustified.

COURT SCRATCHES LOTTERY EXCUSE

A 46-year-old mother in France who went on a spending spree after believing she won a lottery jackpot was convicted of fraud in March.

After misreading the ticket by one number, the unnamed unlucky non-winner went shopping. Exposed by security camera footage after claiming her purse was stolen, she got a suspended sentence and was ordered to repay bad cheques worth $5,800.

BRAWLER FACES JUDGE’S BITE

A Nova Scotia bruiser will ring in the new year by being sentenced Jan. 3 for aggravated assault — chomping off part of a fellow drunken mourner’s nose at a friend’s wake.

Boozing and Randal Edwin MacLean’s refusal to stop rolling a joint ended in a fight and his refusal to leave the home where Howard Miller’s family were mourning his death on Oct. 11, 2014.

Noting only the youngest person was sober and booze-fuelled adults set a bad example, “a brawl ensued, and a Mr. Paul Gaudet got bitten on the nose — quite badly,” Judge Del Atwood said while rendering a guilty verdict this October.

He rebuffed a claim by MacLean, 49, to have chomped the much-slenderer man’s nose in a bid to avoid falling.

Doctors reattached the missing tip. The burly biter could have been more gently ejected if fellow mourners were sober, Atwood said.

REPEAT DISTRACTED DRIVER BANNED IN B.C.

A constant cellphone user was finally grounded in April after she almost hit a police car in Richmond, B.C.

The motorist got distracted driving tickets 14 times over the past five years, which prompted police to announce the repeat incidents on Twitter.

The RCMP cited a 234% jump in such tickets issued last March as part of the justification for provincial highway officials agreeing to ordering the unnamed woman off the road.

B.C. officials vowed to review their statutes, since the fine plus three penalty points for distracted driving is lower than in some other Canadian provinces.

DRIVER HIT COP CAR WHILE TEXTING

Coincidentally, police in Victoria, B.C. a month earlier released a Tweet message another driver sent, admitting “I was trying to txt u ... Ran into a cop car ... OMGGG.”

She and her daughter had non life-threatening injuries. The officer and his canine partner were unhurt.

Criticized for embarrassing her with a screen-grab photo of her message, however, police deleted the message, saying they intended public awareness, not to shame the texting driver.

PARROT BROUGHT IN FROM THE COLD

A parrot brought in from the cold outside a Portland, Oregon police station not only got a meal, he mugged for his owner’s arrest photo.

Charged after failing a drug test on Dec. 1, Craig Bucker became upset over his beloved four-year-old macaw facing a chilly night on a tree where he’d left him.

Unable to woo “Bird,” sympathetic officers let Bucker entice his pet down.

Fed peanuts inside, the red and green tropical parrot became a hit posing on his owner’s shoulder while police took his mugshot.

Sgt. Bob Ray expressed pride in their handling of the unusual case, saying officers wanted to do the right thing, which included helping to arrange for a friend of Bucker’s to take Bird home.

JOB-LOSER ACCUSED OF MAILING DEAD CRITTERS

Accused of mailing dead skunks and a raccoon to a rival who bested him for a school basketball coaching job, a 40-year-old Indiana museum director was charged with stalking, intimidation, criminal trespass, false reporting, harassment, and animal cruelty.

Charles Murphy, the Jackson County Sheriff’s jail commander, said the case — which involved police, the United States Postal Service and the FBI — began in June when the post office received “packages that smell like skunks, blood coming from them.”

OUT OF FRYING PAN CAR, INTO JAIL

An Adelaide, Australia motorist who police stopped for using a metal frying pan as a steering wheel was accused in early September of driving uninsured, without vehicle registration and having an altered licence plate. The pan was inscribed: “Uncontrollable & driven to love a Beating HEART R.I.P.”

NOT A CRIME ... BUT

Silly 911 calls are rarely branded as crimes, but some test the patience of police operators trying to deal with real emergencies.

Take the case of a 15-year old Mississauga girl who complained in August about being forced by her parents to join them at a cottage near Belleville.

After investigating, Ontario Provincial Police officers warned the tearful teen against such inappropriate calls, then left further disciplining to her mother.

MAN RATS ON EX-GALPAL FOR OVERFEEDING HAMSTER

A Newcastle man phoned a police hotline in England to complain that his ex-girlfriend wouldn’t return his hamster.

“I know it sounds daft but it’s my little hamster,” the caller said in September, adding “he was my pride and joy.

“I don’t want to cause any trouble whatsoever, she’ll not give us it back because she says, ‘I look after it better than you,’ but it’s ended up looking like a fat little pig.’”

The operator told him the case was not a police matter.