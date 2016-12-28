We need to make sure 2016 leaves!

This year people have an extra motivation to stay up for New Year's Eve — we have to make sure 2016 actually leaves. What if midnight comes and it decides to stick around? It's never happened before but a lot of 2016's nonsense was unprecedented.Refusing to leave is just the sort of dickish move you would expect from 2016.

2016 has been like one of those bad colds that seem to go on forever — you think it's over about three different times only to discover it intends to inflict yet more misery. 2016 has been 366 Post-It notes from a serial killer: “Stop me before I kill again.”

But we are powerless. This week a plane crashed into the Black Sea and then we lost George Michael. Based on what we've seen so far, 2016 seems to have a real grudge against musicians. Perhaps all the beloved musical stars who haven't died so far this year will have a party this week and drink from the same vat of expired eggnog.

“Good evening,” the news anchors will read. “All of your favourite recording acts who had not already died in 2016 perished today. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Show will now feature Jimmy Fallon's favourite ringtones and Ryan Seacrest playing the spoons.”

For the second year in a row Vancouver will have a major outdoor New Year's Eve celebration at Canada Place. Since we behaved like good boys and girls last year — not a single police car torched — we have been rewarded with another public celebration. There will be fireworks and music and food. It should be fun but, remember, the main purpose of the event is precautionary. We want to have a crowd ready in case 2016 decides not to leave and we are forced to muscle it out the door.

At this point there's no reason to believe 2017 will be much better but hope springs eternal. First things first. The year that brought us all manner of global horrors — not to mention U.S. President-elect Donald Trump — must be ushered to the exit. In the meantime, fasten your seatbelt, look both ways before crossing the street, and eat your broccoli.

Don't give 2016 a chance to pounce.