WHAT TO BINGE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

There’s never been a better time during holiday downtime for binge-watching as network TV prepares to ramp up again in early January with a slate of new and returning shows.

Here are my ten best bets from Netflix to keep you occupied until then and beyond.

Black Mirror

This outstanding sci-fi-fantasy British TV anthology’s third season was commissioned by Netflix with some amazing actors in individual episodes including Bryce Dallas Howard who garnered a 2017 SAG nod (decided Jan. 29) for her lead role in the social media parody Nosedive. Think The Twilight Zone for the modern age with the emphasis on the ethics of new technology.

The OA

Don’t believe the hype. This is NOT Stranger Things (more on that series later) for adults. It is, however, a riveting if odd sci-fi-fantasy mystery with star/writer Brit Marling (Sound Of My Voice, The East) as a blind woman who disappeared seven years earlier only to reemerge with her sight intact and her psyche damaged. She gathers a ragtag group of students and one teacher (The Office’s Phyllis Smith) to help unravel her predicament. Too bad about the show’s incredibly lame climax.

The Crown

Say what you want about a woman having a hard time becoming the U.S. president, the monarch’s never had a problem allowing a female to rule. This slow moving yet timely and sumptuous-looking drama, with a rumoured budget of $150 million, details the behind-the-scenes journey of Elizabeth who became a young queen with a script courtesy of Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost/Nixon). So far Claire Foy as Elizabeth and John Lithgow as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill have serious awards season buzz getting Golden Globe (decided Jan. 8) and SAG nominations as well as the series snagging a Golden Globe best TV drama nod and a SAG best ensemble in a drama nod.

The Fall

Forget about the silly soft-core S&M of Fifty Shades of Grey with its sequel coming in February. For a look at the real acting chops of Irish model-turned-actor Jamie Dornan (who plays Christian Grey in the aforementioned film series), check out this chilling crime drama (created by Allan Cubitt of Prime Suspect II fame) that will freak you right out. Dornan plays a Belfast grief counsellor by day, serial killer by night whose horrific activities are being investigated by sharp, sexy London detective Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson of The X-Files), who’s a fashionable feminist superhero.

Rectify

The Sundance Channel’s first original series — which won a Peabody Award — is about the post-Death Row life of Daniel Holden (played with grace by Toronto-born Aden Young) as he’s released after serving two decades for rape and murder in small town Georgia when new evidence points to the contrary. But as he attempts to readjust to the outside world and his family (he’s drawn to the wife of his stepbrother), the show quietly takes many unexpected twists and turns. Think Southern Gothic tearjerker with a profound heart.

Bates Motel

Before Rihanna joins the cast as Marion Crane for the fifth and final season of A&E’s longest running original drama in March 2017, check out the incredibly underrated Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore as the mother and son dysfunctional duo Norma and Norman Bates. Billed as a modern day prequel to the 1960 classic Psycho, this B.C.-shot series gets most of its juice from the chemistry between Farmiga and Highmore who are both up for People’s Choice Awards (decided Jan. 18) along with the show nominated for fave cable TV drama.

Stranger Things

This summer’s most talked about show — due to its 80s influences and fantasy-sleuthing kids — is must-see watching for the performances of comeback queen Winona Ryder (as a mother looking for her missing son) and British newcomer Millie Bobby Brown (as the mysterious Eleven). Not surprisingly, Stranger Things is up for best TV drama at the Golden Globes while Ryder is up for best TV series actress. The show also got three nods at the People’s Choice Awards including one for Brown, and three SAG nods for best ensemble in a drama series, and for Ryder and Brown.

Bloodline

If you want to know how the current baddie from the latest Star Wars blockbuster Rogue One — Ben Mendelsohn as the white-caped Orson Krennic — got the coveted gig look no further than the Aussie actor’s Emmy-winning role as Danny Rayburn, the black sheep of a Florida Keys hotelier family in this gripping drama from the same people who created Damages. Mendelsohn manages to make his character sympathetic despite his despicable nature opposite do-gooder older brother John played by Kyle Chandler.

London Spy

One of the biggest surprises about the 2017 Golden Globe nominations was British actress Charlotte Rampling’s well-deserved nod for best actress performance in a limited TV series for her work in this dark, intriguing spy drama from the BBC. Rampling’s monster mother is something to behold but it’s Ben Whishaw as the club kid trying to uncover the reasons for the mysterious death of his spy lover Alex who really holds the series together.

Barry

Ever wonder what caused Barack Obama to want to be the U.S. president? Known as “Barry” during his informative, younger years, this solid Netflix film about his education at New York City’s Columbia University in the early-’80s offers some insight as the son of an absentee father back in Kenya and artistic single mother. In the titular role, impressive newcomer Devon Terrell does a remarkable job conveying the future politico’s struggle with his identity and racism ... Oh, and, yes, he smokes a lot too.

CraveTV has a great list of titles for you to binge this holiday season. Below are 24 Hours’ top picks:

1 Madonna’s Rebel Heart

2 The Americans

3 Sex And The City

4 Letterkenny

5 The Affair

6 Roots

7 Broad City

8 OJ: Made In America

9 Angie Tribeca

10 The Comeback