What's ahead in technology in 2017?

The future is now! We’ve seen some intriguing technological developments in 2016, and the coming 12 months will likely present us with a number of advancements in categories like gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, social media, drones, streaming and mobile.

So, what’s on the way? We asked some of Canada’s smartest tech experts to tell us what they’re anticipating for 2017.

GAMING: Steve Tilley, technology and gaming journalist

The launch of a new video game console always generates a lot of interest and excitement, and 2017 will see not one but two new players enter the arena — the Nintendo Switch, which will combine a mobile tablet and living room console into one device, and a new Xbox from Microsoft that the company says will be the most powerful gaming console ever. Add in a ton of hotly anticipated games (I’m personally super-stoked for the made-in-Canada sci-fi epic Mass Effect: Andromeda) and some big leaps forward for virtual reality, and it’s shaping up to be a huge year for video games.

VIRTUAL REALITY: Carmi Levy, CTV technology analyst

Over the past year, Virtual Reality went from cool new tech of the future to something anyone can buy. Major players like Facebook (Oculus Rift), Samsung (Galaxy VR), Google (Daydream), Sony (Playstation VR), and HTV (Vive) dove into the market with mainstream headsets and accessories, and many of them are sold out for the holiday season. As we look into 2017, we need to keep in mind that VR remains in the very earliest stages of its evolution. Despite a years-long buildup culminating in an almost deafening level of noise and hype these past few months, VR still isn’t quite as fully baked as we’d like it to be. The current VR offerings are very much Version 1 devices that can still be somewhat clunky in day-to-day use. 2017 should see the hardware get better, faster and cheaper, and we can also expect developers to push software innovations in not only gaming, but health/fitness, design, retail and other sectors.

AUGMENTED REALITY: Carmi Levy, CTV technology analyst

The summer’s biggest phenomenon was a mobile video game that revived the decades-old Pokémon trading card game and turned it into a global craze. Pokémon GO didn’t just clog urban parks and streets with game-distracted kids of all ages. It also showed the world what augmented reality — AR — looks and feels like, and established the groundwork for an upcoming wave of AR-based apps and services. Expect them to land in 2017, when consumers increasingly use AR-based apps and services on their smartphones and related mobile devices.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Michelle Pinchev, founder and lead strategist at Pinch Social

In the past year, we’ve seen the rise of social media bullying and harassment. I think we’re going to see more technologies and more platforms cracking down on this. This is going to be huge in 2017. It’s going to very much be driven by the public, but also by the private sector, because we’re seeing an increased commercialization of social media, so bullying is going to be less and less acceptable.

DRONES: Abdullah Snobar, executive director of the DMZ at Ryerson University

There have been so many changes, in what people thought drones could be used for, and what they’re used for today. Drone technology has been used for all sorts of opportunities: humanitarian efforts, industrial efforts, manufacturing efforts, inventory ... the whole thing. The game has changed, in terms of how AI (artificial intelligence) on that level has really blown up. Imagine, once these things become more perfected in 2017?

STREAMING: Peter Nowak, technology journalist and author

If I was a betting man, I’d say that HBO is going to expand their streaming service in 2017. In the streaming world right now, it’s basically Amazon vs. Netflix for global supremacy. And I think HBO really wants to be part of that. Unless they start expanding HBO Now (available in the U.S.) to other countries soon, they’re going to fall pretty far behind.

MOBILE: Dan Bader, technology analyst with Mobile Nations

A lot of work around 5G is going to be cemented. We won’t get 5G in 2017. That’s not going to come out until 2020 or 2021. But we’re going to learn a lot more about what 5G will look like. Also, I think that we will start seeing a lot of LTE chips inside of a lot of other products, instead of phones. So, if you think about what’s standing between the Internet of Things and the commercialization of a lot of those products, it’s the fact that right now, they still rely on Wi-Fi. They have to be connected to a Wi-Fi network. In 2017, you’ll start seeing more products shipping with cellular connections inside of them.