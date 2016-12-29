Campaign fights to save Betty White from 2016

2016’s rash of celebrity deaths have prompted one Betty White fan to take an unusual approach to protect the 94-year-old Emmy-winning actress from the year of living dangerously.

The New York Daily News reports a Spartanburg, S.C., resident has started a GoFundMe page to “protect Betty White from 2016” and by noon Wednesday it had raised nearly $2,500 surpassing the $2,000 goal.

White fan Demetrios Hrysikos says the idea was to use the money to fly to wherever The Golden Girls star is and “guard her until Jan. 1, 2017.”

In reality, he says the money raised will go to the 70-year-old Spartanburg Little Theatre to help develop new stars in light of all the legends who have passed.

