PROULX: Dealing with celeb deaths

SHAUN PROULX/ 24 HOURS

“If Jesus Christ is alive and well, then how come Marvin and Elvis are dead?” — George Michael

The Grinch did steal Christmas! News that George Michael, 53, died on Dec. 25, followed by the eerie deaths of Carrie Fisher at 60 and her mom Debbie Reynolds at 84 added the beloved icons to a staggeringly long roll of artists, celebrities, and global changemakers who left their physical form in 2016.

Why It Hurts: The sheer power of celebrity makes celebrity death feel personal. Like it or not, famous people — especially in today’s digital age — play important roles in our lives. We see them grow, change, and many of us connect with those changes. They remind us of us. When a celebrity our own age dies, it can be an upsetting reminder of our own mortality. And even the way in which someone famous dies can unearth painful emotions: Robert Kardashian’s 2003 death by esophageal cancer shook me back to a terrible July morning when my dad died the same way, all from the skimming of that day’s headlines.

Wait! My Past! Many of us grew up with Carol Brady (Florence Henderson); Prince and George Michael provided a soundtrack to the stories of our lives; Bowie inspired countless among us to live authentically; treasured memories of my own 1970’s youth include sticking a huge cinnamon bun on either side of my head after seeing Star Wars. A role a celebrity played in a movie may have inspired you to the very vocation you enjoy today. There are smart young people now dreaming of being a city mayor because of Rob Ford. Doris Roberts’ comedic chops caused pee-your-pants moments while forces of nature like Elie Wiesel inspired awe by being an elegant witness to the Holocaust, through his titanic strength, and from sharing life-changing ideas like, “The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference.”

How To Deal: There isn’t a grief playbook, but you can create ease when your heart hurts after a treasured idol has passed, by bearing in mind these ideas:

There is no wrong way to grieve.

Your connection to a celebrity is bonafide — you need not discount or compartmentalize your grief as “less.”

Volunteer your emotions with open-hearted people.

Use your best words, and wait a minute with any death wit. The former lets you feel you’re honouring with meaning; the latter helps you not seem like a cretin.

Celebrate the person, alone or with people who are like-minded. Our planet blasted George Michael’s work Dec. 26. Streams of his music spiked 3,158% according to the digital music service Spotify.

Avoid social media. Your platform entrances and exits should always be conscious choices, but “Does it serve me to be here now?” is a filter especially worth utilizing when a death is paining you.

Seek out social media. Humans are tribal at our core. Homophily (birds of a feather flock together) sees people needing grief support congregating with their networks to share in celebrity death. If a choice to join your tribe and mourn is deliberate, it’s healthy self-care.

Ask for help if it becomes too much. My research revealed an astonishing 43 greats left us this year. If grieving them begins to interfere with your life, address it with professional help.

But the one idea that buoys me most whenever a beloved icon passes is this: Out of the 4.5 billion years the Earth has been, I got to live at the exact time as Prince, George Michael, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and so many other greats did too, benefiting mightily from their gifts. Talk about blessed timing. (Just please someone ensure there’s a team of pros by my side when Madonna and Oprah die.)

Shaun Proulx hosts The Shaun Proulx Show on SiriusXM Canada Talks channel 167. He is the publisher of TheGayGuideNetwork.com and leads a #ThoughtRevolution on ShaunProulx.com.