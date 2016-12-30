2016 WASN'T ALL BAD (HONEST!)

Forget your troubles, c’mon get happy?

2016 — which will perhaps be best remembered for the unending celebrity death march right to the bitter end, Brexit and Donald Trump becoming the next polarizing president of the United States — didn’t exactly make that advice easy to embrace.

But here are ten things that put a more positive spin on this past year.

1 Legalizing gay marriage nationwide in the U.S.

2 Hillary Clinton becoming the first female U.S. presidential candidate of a major political party.

3 Protesters successfully halted the Dakota pipeline construction on Standing Rock Indian Reserve.

4 Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning a Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant and Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany scoring a Best TV Drama Actress Emmy for Orphan Black.

5 Canada’s sky-high cool factor: from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s global circuit PR strut to our musical superstars Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd dominating the music charts and awards.

6 Toronto sports teams, like the Raptors and the Blue Jays, reached their conference finals. Toronto FC went all the way to the MLS Cup final.

7 Medical breakthroughs including an Ebola vaccine and the gene responsible for ALS was found.

8 The earth’s ozone layer is repairing itself.

9 Giant pandas are no longer endangered and wild tigers are on the rise for the first time in a hundred years.

10 Sea World stopped breeding captive killer whales. Hurray!