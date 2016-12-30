2016 WASN'T ALL BAD (HONEST!)
One of the good news stories out of 2016 was that the endangered giant panda is no longer endangered. Tigers are also on the rebound. POSTMEDIA
Forget your troubles, c’mon get happy?
2016 — which will perhaps be best remembered for the unending celebrity death march right to the bitter end, Brexit and Donald Trump becoming the next polarizing president of the United States — didn’t exactly make that advice easy to embrace.
But here are ten things that put a more positive spin on this past year.
1 Legalizing gay marriage nationwide in the U.S.
2 Hillary Clinton becoming the first female U.S. presidential candidate of a major political party.
3 Protesters successfully halted the Dakota pipeline construction on Standing Rock Indian Reserve.
4 Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning a Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant and Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany scoring a Best TV Drama Actress Emmy for Orphan Black.
5 Canada’s sky-high cool factor: from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s global circuit PR strut to our musical superstars Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd dominating the music charts and awards.
6 Toronto sports teams, like the Raptors and the Blue Jays, reached their conference finals. Toronto FC went all the way to the MLS Cup final.
7 Medical breakthroughs including an Ebola vaccine and the gene responsible for ALS was found.
8 The earth’s ozone layer is repairing itself.
9 Giant pandas are no longer endangered and wild tigers are on the rise for the first time in a hundred years.
10 Sea World stopped breeding captive killer whales. Hurray!