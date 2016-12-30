Sex appeal doesn’t usually come to mind when it comes to North Korea.

But give the hermit kingdom and tubby tyrant Kim Jong-un credit for trying.

The communist stalwart has released their official 2017 calendar, featuring a bevvy of beautiful flight attendants.

Toiling for the nation’s air carrier, Air Koryo, the high-flying hotties are featured in a variety of airborne themes.

According to the Daily Star, the calendar — very modest by western standards — was reportedly commissioned to boost North Korea’s tourist industry.

“It is the first time a North Korean calendar carries photos of female flight attendants, way different from previous calendars that mostly carried bland photos of scenic views and cultural sites,” a source told Yonhap News.

Hammered by sanctions because of its aggressive nuclear program, North Korea is in desperate need of foreign currency.

Recent reports have also suggested that there is growing unrest in the impoverished dictatorship.