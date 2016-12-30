MOVIE CHEAT SHEET: 2017, A NEW HOPE

BRIAN GASPAREK/ 24 HOURS

The Big Story: 2017 resolutions for Hollywood

Thankfully, dreary, depressing 2016 is all but done. As we enter a fresh new year that appears to offer a stack of promising and exciting new flicks, here are five resolutions that I’d like to see Hollywood make for 2017.

1 Keep pushing and praising diversity.

The Oscars will be a diverse affair in February, but all of Hollywood should take note.

2 Continue to advance equality in films.

I want to see more leading ladies front and centre.

3 If Wonder Woman doesn’t pan out, and Justice League turns out to be another bomb, please squash the DC Universe.

4 Use discretion when producing sequels and remakes.

The bad far outweighed the good in 2016. Learn from it.

5 For the love of god, please no more video game movies.

Let Assassin’s Creed be the last disaster. I know, wishful thinking.

FliCK HITS:

Gremlins 3: Gremlins 3 looks like it’s back on track. According to Billy Peltzer himself, Zach Galligan, the third installment of the ’80s franchise “will be a sequel, not a reboot, and creator/director Chris Columbus is looking to undo some of what happened in Gremlins 2.” Can’t blame him, it was terrible.

One last adventure with Leia

While we all mourn the loss of the late, great Carrie Fisher this week, it has been confirmed that we will be lucky enough to have one more space adventure with General Leia. Prior to her passing, Fisher wrapped all of her scenes for next December’s Star Wars Episode VIII. Tears will be had. (She’ll also appear in two upcoming Family Guy episodes!)

The highest grossing actors of 2016 are…

Superheroes, of course. It turns out that Scarlett Johansson raked in $1.2 billion dollars at the box office this year, followed by Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., who each pulled in $1.15 billion. That’s a lot of dough.

BEST AND WORST IN THEATRES:

Must-See: Fences

Critics say Denzel Washington’s adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is just as powerful as its source material. Brilliant casting. Strong acting. Excellent narrative. A true must-see.

Excellent: Lion

Along with its gorgeous appearance, Lion is a well-acted, heart-warming drama that will be embraced by the whole family. Prepare to be uplifted.

Awful: Why Him?

Despite Cranston, Franco and Key, Why Him? offers minimal laughs to match its overdone father vs. loser-boyfriend plot. It’s a stinker.

— by Brian Gasparek