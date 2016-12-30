They said WHAT? Stars' top quotes to 24 Hours

Celebrities often speak without editing themselves. Thank God!

Here are the best quotes during interviews with yours truly in the last year:

TELLING IT LIKE IT IS

“You can pretend to yourself in your ‘60s that you’re kind of late middle-age but when you get to 70 there’s no pretense: You’re a very old person.” - David Gilmour

--

“Your ego - if you’re a musician, or an athlete or a politician - it will take you out every single time.” - Sixx A.M./Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx.

---

“I’m Irish and Polish and pale-ish! Very pale.” -- Meghan Trainor

---

“I’m just going to be a meat popsicle.” - Maksim Chmerkovskiy on taking his shirt off on tour with brother Val.

---

“It went well for about three hours and then I felt really bad for about 48 - it was terrible.” - I Took a Pill In Ibiza singer-composer Mike Posner, who really did.

---

“I’m not God. I’m not a judge. I am just very open hearted, open minded, open handed and open mouthed.” - Dolly Parton.

---

“I’m not getting any younger.” - Justin Timberlake on why he made his first concert documentary.

---

“It takes a lot of balls and it takes a lot of, ‘I don’t give a crap what anyone says.’” -Norah Jones on Neil Young’s politics.

---

“If someone said [now], ‘Inject yourself with diet stuff,’ I’d be like, ‘F--k you!”- Former child-turned-adult music star JoJo.

---

“You feel, ‘This is xenophobia.’ This is not, ‘I sang a wrong note.’ - Nelly Furtado on the post-NBA All Star Game national anthem backlash.

---

“I saw somebody gouge themselves on the night of the Emmys, bleeding from the hand. So I was like; ‘Note to self, don’t kill your children with your Emmy.’ - The People V. O.J. Simpson’s Sterling K. Brown.

TOURING NOW VS. THEN

“We don’t wake up with some woman lying there. You don’t know how she got there and what you did with her or whatever and you’re going to have some dreadful disease by 12 o’ clock. - Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne.

---

“From like 17 years old til 34, there weren’t too many days sober.” - SUM 41’s Deryck Whibley.

---

INSPIRATION

“He was one of these people that made me first realize it was okay to be different. - Allan Cumming on David Bowie.

---

“I’ll be right there on the stage with a microphone in my hand, when they lay me down.” - Country music legend Loretta Lynn, 84.

---

“I think on my tombstone it’ll say, ‘She was the one who brought us the thighmaster.’- Suzanne Somers.

---

“It was very refreshing to see people walking around and looking at the trees instead of texting and using their phones.” -Keith Richards on The Rolling Stones’ first show in Cuba.

---

“The nicest asses are all over the world - particularly in Canada.” - Nick Carter.

- COMPILED BY JANE STEVENSON