TV CHEAT SHEET: Sherlock is back!

DENETTE WILFORD/24 HOURS

Top 3 Returning Shows

Nashville

With the exception of the whole Maddie fiasco last season, Nashville was must-see TV. So when ABC pulled the plug, it shocked everyone. Thankfully CMT came to the rescue and brought it back to life -- and it looks like the hits are going to keep on coming. Tough times lie ahead for Rayna and Deacon, as well as Scarlett and Gunnar and Will and Kevin, and while things are going to be rough for Juliette (though hopefully she and Avery can survive it all), here's hoping Nashville finds a way to get back to its roots and both Rayna and Juliette reconnect with the soul of country music. These women have been detoured long enough and they need a little country back in their lives -- which is why we fell in love with the series in the first place.

Airs: Thursday, Jan. 5 on W Network

Sleepy Hollow

Newcomer Diana Thomas (Janina Gavankar) said it best in her first scene: "I don't like new people. I don't like change." Either do I, girl. Because a Sleepy Hollow without Abbie Mills (and Nicole Beharie) is a Sleepy Hollow I don't want to watch. At least, that's what I thought -- until I saw the fourth season premiere. Crane finds himself in D.C., and forges an unlikely partnership with Special Agent Thomas as they find even more evil at play. Aside from Tom Mison and Lyndie Greenwood, the cast has been completely overhauled and damn it if this new direction doesn't work.

Airs: Friday, Jan. 6 on CTV Two and Fox

Sherlock

In the first full season in three years (Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman have been a tad busy), and what might be the final three episodes of the series (after all, the last one IS titled "The Final Problem"), Sherlock is getting dark. Well, darkER. And with its probable end, you can't help but fear not everyone is going to make it out alive. If you've seen the Season 4 trailers they start off similarly to the way the third season ended: with glitchy footage of Moriarty asking, "Did you miss me?" Why, yes, yes we did. There's also plenty of Toby Jones, as Culverton Smith, who promises "endless fun." Sherlock might not be super-keen for it but we are.

Airs: Sunday, Jan. 1 on PBS

Top 3 New Shows to Watch

The Mick

The promos for this did not look good, even knowing the always reliable Kaitlin Olson was doing the comedic heavy lifting, and the first scene of Mackenzie, a.k.a. Mickey, brazenly ripping through a grocery store, leaving aisles in her wake and customers' jaws on the floor didn't help matters. But once the selfish hustler assumes guardianship of her sister's spoiled, high-maintenance children -- a do-gooder with an evil streak, an arrogant teen with a punchable face and an adorable nerd -- it all comes together. Yep, they totally need Mick and in true comedy form, she needs them. Definitely give this one a chance.

Airs: Sunday, Jan. 1 (sneak peek), Tuesday, Jan. 3 (regular night) on City and Fox

Emerald City

Take all the darkest moments from Once Upon a Time, combine it with a little Labyrinth and The Huntsman and whatever you knew about The Wizard of Oz and Emerald City has thrown it all out the window. Dorothy Gale is transported -- via tornado, of course -- to a land where magic has been outlawed and that is ruled by a tyrant. The production is epic, the cast is diverse and the story is intriguing, as we watch a young woman find her true strength and, more importantly, her identity as she fights to bring together the divided world she has come upon.

Airs: Friday, Jan. 6 on NBC

Ransom

It's the situations that hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont (Luke Roberts) and his team get into that are key here -- and the suspense and stakes are high. But aside from the conflict resolution, the characters need a little more fleshing out before I'm completely convinced. Don't get me wrong, the pilot was intriguing but I need to care about this team before I'm fully on board.

Airs: Sunday, Jan. 1 on Global and CBS

Top 3 Reality Shows

The New Celebrity Apprentice

Who better to take over the boardroom reins than twice-elected California governor, businessman and international movie star and action hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger? ICYDK, the celebs competing for their favourite charities are Laila Ali, Brooke Burke Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carrie Keagan, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams, and Carnie Wilson. Thankfully there'll be no p*ssy grabbing in this boardroom.

Airs: Monday, Jan. 2 on W Network and NBC

The Bachelor

Another year, another season of The Bachelor. And if Nick Viall's shirtless promo wasn't enough to get your engines running, look out for the good (the Backstreet Boys performing "I'll Never Break Your Heart," heh), the bad (awkward introductions, ridiculous group dates and the awesome (Nick getting slapped in the face by one of the contestants). Let the rose ceremonies commence!

Airs: Monday, Jan. 2 on OMNI and ABC

MasterChef Celebrity Showdown

In the celeb-iest cooking battle yet, it's Kal Penn vs. Cheryl Hines, Empire's Trai and Grace Byers vs. Real Housewives of Atlanta's Nene and Gregg Leakes, football twins Tiki and Ronde Barber vs. rocker twins Joel and Benji Madden, and Anthony Anderson vs. Jordana Brewster (scoring awesome sous chefs Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi, respectively) facing off in the MasterChef kitchen. With beer as the first mystery box ingredient, you know it's going to be good.

Airs: Monday, Jan. 2 on CTV and Fox

Bingewatch

One Day at a Time

Netflix's reimagining of Norman Lear's classic comedy kicks off on Jan. 6 with 13 episodes that follows three generations of a Cuban-American family. Newly single mom and military vet Penelope turns to her old school mama for her help with raising her two kids and predictable hijinx ensue. Sounds great, especially because Rita Moreno's involved, but there's also a Schneider. Yes.

Quote of the Week

The Good Fight

"Like most pollsters, we thought Hillary would win the Presidency, so we wrote scenes about Diane retiring from the law because she ‘broke every glass ceiling.' Obviously, we needed to rewrite — on the eighth day of shooting." —The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King told Entertainment Weekly about their spinoff

Us too, Kings. Us. Too.