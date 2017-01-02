The redevelopment of Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster is moving ahead with the selection of a company to build a new mental health facility and power-utility centre.

“The patient experience will be really improved (with the new mental health facility),” Andy Libbiter, the executive-director of Fraser Health’s Mental Health and Substance Use, said Thursday. “This will be the most modern state-of-the-art facility for treating mental health in the province."

Libbiter was commenting after it was announced Thursday that Bird Design-Build Construction Inc. was selected to build the new facility as part of the first phase of the hospital’s redevelopment.

The Ontario-based company was chosen after three companies submitted bids to design and build Phase 1's new 75-bed mental health and substance abuse facility and Energy centre.

The first phase of redevelopment is estimated to cost $260 million. The new mental health facility will replace the 30-bed Sherbrooke Centre, which will be torn down when the new building is completed. The new building will also contain a geriatric psychiatry unit and outpatient clinics to assist patients with community living.

The next two phases will include a new tower for patient beds, a new and larger emergency department, new operating rooms and renovations to existing hospital space.

Libbiter said the new mental health facility, scheduled to open in December 2019, will have 45 acute adult beds and 10 high acuity beds (for patients whose care needs are deemed higher than normal).

“We’ll also have 20 older adult beds (for those 70 and older), which is the first specialist in-patient service for older adults in Fraser Health. It’s caring for older adults suffering from depression, anxiety and other disorders rather than just cognitive decline.

“This will be like night and day, very dramatic change," he added. "The Sherbrooke Centre is not well designed for acute psychiatric in-patient care."

“Improved mental health and substance use care is a priority area for government,” added B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake, in a statement.

“The new facility coming in Phase 1 will help to address British Columbians’ increasing demand for mental health care services, advance care for seniors, and increase the capacity for outpatient care which links people to community mental health services.”

bmorton@postmedia.com