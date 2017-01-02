“Elect me as prime minister for 15 minutes. I will make unions illegal. Anybody who remains a union member will be thrown in jail.”

- Kevin O’Leary, likely Conservative leadership candidate, in 2011

Does the federal Conservative Party have a political Dragon’s death wish?

Because if so, Kevin O’Leary is the perfect leadership candidate to take them into a fire breathing election disaster in 2019.

O’Leary has been wrongly compared to U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump because both are loud-mouthed, boastful right-wing businessmen who have become famous through reality television shows – CBC’s Dragons’ Den and ABC’s Shark Tank for O’Leary; NBC’s The Apprentice for Trump – but have no experience in elected office at any level of government.

But Trump is a successful billionaire who won a tough set of primaries over veteran politicians to become the Republican candidate and defeated the overwhelming favourite – Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton for the presidency of the United States.

By comparison, O’Leary is a mere millionaire whose business acumen has been severely condemned by analysts and former business partners; is a unilingual English speaker in a bilingual country where Quebec’s 78 seats are critical to forming government; and who has an extensive record of outrageous comments.

Running for the Conservative leadership – O’Leary formed an “exploratory” committee last month – would not only put him under an uncomfortable microscope, but put a fire breathing dragon in the Tories’ tent that could burn the whole thing down.

Take O’Leary’s attacks on unions, for example. There are nearly five million union members in Canada and 25.6 million registered voters in the 2015 election. That means union members represent almost 20% of voters.

So why on Earth would the Conservatives pick as their new leader a guy who would provoke unions way more than even Stephen Harper did, which unions helped defeat?

Then there’s O’Leary’s libertarian love of the rich, saying: "The wealthy carry the rest of society on their backs ... We need to move this country far more to the right."

Jail union members, forget about speaking French, don’t look at his dubious business deals and celebrate the filthy rich 1% he loves – Kevin O’Leary truly does bring a political Dragon’s death wish to the Conservative leadership campaign.

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at billtieleman.blogspot.ca or Email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman