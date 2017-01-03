17 pop culture predictions for 2017

It is generally understood that the future is just like the present, only different.

So it stands to reason, if you draw a straight line from present events, it will lead you to tomorrow’s – barring the unexpected (which we fully expect).

With that, let’s play Nostradamus with pop culture, and predict tomorrow’s ephemera today.

- Melania Trump will declare victory in her campaign against online bullying and will follow it up by announcing a campaign to eradicate “Moose and Squirrel.”

- Flush and arrogant with their success in the U.S. election, Russian hackers will attempt to influence the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They will melt a supercomputer trying to rig the result for the Leafs.

- On the heels of Fuller House and Gilmore Girls – and under orders from FCC chair and Trump-appointee Scott Biao – Netflix will announce a Joanie Loves Chachi reboot.

- A selfie of a selfie of a selfie of Prime Minister Trudeau taking a selfie will cause a rift in the space-time continuum.

- An overworked Death will take a holiday. No rock stars or beloved TV character actors will die in 2017. However, regular people will continue to expire on schedule at the hands of Death’s unpaid student intern.

- Kanye West’s doctors will order him to not say or do anything newsworthy for the entire year. He will follow their orders for two whole hours and disintegrate from lack of attention. Thereafter, the correct response to the word “Yeezy” will be “Gesundheit.”

- Kim and Kanye will jointly file for divorce after three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable similarities.”

- After winning an Oscar for getting mauled by a bear, Leo DiCaprio will attempt to win a Nobel Prize by hurling himself into the Large Hadron Collider.

- In an effort to redeem himself after the Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte will announce plans to undergo a Brazilian wax in a display of solidarity with the host nation.

- An Internet outrage meme will finally be put to rest when the city of Cincinnati finally agrees to change its name to Harambe, Ohio.

- Lady Gaga will play the Super Bowl halftime show as scheduled. The fans will leave for a beer and not come back.

- Having performed at the Country Music Awards and scored a Grammy nom for Best Rock Performance, Beyonce will release an album of Inuit throat singing.

- All TV satirical news shows in the U.S. will be shut down within the first six months of the Trump administration. Alec Baldwin will move to Canada and perform his Trump impression as a regular character on Schitt’s Creek.

- Despite talk of franchise fatigue, Star Wars: The Forces Gotta Force will break the billion dollar box office mark on the day of its production announcement.

- The last Pokemon, a Jigglypuff, will be captured in February outside a Shoppers Drug Mart in Steinbach, Manitoba. A Dragonball Z app will step up as the new addictive plaything for grownups to stare at as they walk into traffic.

- Hollywood will be rocked by news that Matthew McConaughey is actually a classically-trained British actor named Nigel Winthrop. Winthrop will confess that he’s been putting on a Texas accent for a quarter-century, after faking his way through auditions for Dazed and Confused.

- Ridley Scott will direct Inspired, the most-talked-about film of the year and the Oscar Best Picture favourite. Inspired is inspired by the true story of a mixed-race transgender couple who overcome intolerance, drug addiction and a dysfunctional family to break barriers in three sports at once. It will star Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lawrence, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Viola Davis and Marion Cotillard.

