Janet Jackson a first-time mom at 50

R&B superstar Janet Jackson is celebrating 2017 as a first-time mother.

The Rhythm Nation hitmaker, 50, welcomed her first child with her billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana on Tuesday.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” reads a statement issued by the singer’s representative to People.com.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

The singer hinted at her pregnancy in March, when she cancelled the rest of her Unbreakable World Tour until 2017 to focus on starting a family with her husband of four years.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change,” she explained in a video posted on Twitter. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

She did not actually reveal if she was pregnant at the time, but insisted she would “continue the tour as soon as I possibly can”.

She finally confirmed she was expecting in October, when she posed for a pregnancy portrait for People magazine and told the publication, “We thank God for our blessing.”

Janet returned to social media in November to thank fans for their ongoing support and love, but her pregnancy news was marred by comments made by her ex-husband, singer James DeBarge, who claimed the former couple had a secret daughter together.

“I’m tired of the secrecy,” he revealed on an episode of U.S. reality show Growing Up Hip Hop. “To be honest with you, I didn’t know. I was under the impression that there was no baby, and I wanted to believe it’s not true. But it is.”

According to DeBarge, who Jackson eloped with in 1984 and then divorced in 1985, she put her daughter up for adoption. Janet’s representatives did not address her ex’s unconfirmed remarks.

Janet was also married to Rene Elizondo Jr. from 1991 to 2000.