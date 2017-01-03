Jay Baruchel previews Man Seeking Woman

If you're a fan of Man Seeking Woman, then you're going to love the new season - even if it feels a little different this time around.

"We are kind of flipping the conceit on its arse while still staying very, very truthful," said series star Jay Baruchel, speaking to 24 Hours last summer, before he began production on Season 3. "This will be the show that, if people like Man Seeking Woman, we're giving them another season of the show they love, but in an interesting way that I don't think anyone's going to see coming."

Baruchel joked that he couldn't tease the upcoming season any further than that.

"I value my job," he said with a laugh. "I'm not trying to be in the poor house just yet. The best way I can put it is it'll be the Man Seeking Woman you love but that you've never seen."

The series, which airs on FXX, takes a sweet and surreal look at dating, as Chicago resident Josh Greenberg (Baruchel) deals with an array of obstacles as he tries to find romance. In the new season, Josh and Lucy (Katie Findlay) attempt to embark on a serious, long-term relationship, which leads to a number of misadventures along the way.

The new season of the Toronto-shot series debuts on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Even though Baruchel has received a fair amount of critical praise for the show, he said that most fans don't discuss Man Seeking Woman when they approach him on the street.

"The ones that seem to have resonated the most with people would be the How to Train Your Dragon [titles], obviously, because they're kind of a global f---in' thing," he admitted. "So, I get a lot of love for those when people know what Hiccup really looks like. But when they don't, it would probably be Goon, She's Out of My League and a lot of This is The End."