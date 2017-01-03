Tech review: Bluetooth Mirror on the Wall

Mirror mirror on the wall — who is the smartest gadget of them all?

There’s no question we’ve become deeply dependent on technology: As each year passes, more and more people seemingly can’t function without being attached to their smartphone and/or Internet service.

So when 24 Hours came across a press release promoting the release of a smart shower mirror, we had to ask: Can we not tear ourselves away for a two-minute shower without being plugged in?

Has the tech apocalypse finally arrived?

Designed for your wall, Viio — the first Bluetooth-connected, LED mirror with dual speaker sound, anti-fog capabilities and zero wiring — is now available exclusively in Canadian Best Buy flagship stores in Winnipeg, Mississauga, Ont., Edmonton and Vancouver.

The futuristic mirror comes in three different sizes and allows users to listen to music and take calls while showering!

(It also has a moisture-free surface so you can get a glimpse of your beautiful self and it includes LED lights that will light up the biggest of bathrooms.)

While it’s unimaginable that someone would shower and hold a conversation, the smart mirror is perfect to have a bath while gossiping with a friend — with no danger of dropping your smartphone in the tub and harming yourself.

And we all know when we’re expecting an important call or delivery, you’re usually in the bathroom. With the Viio mirror, you won’t have to run out dripping wet — or worse — to the living area to grab that vital call or buzz someone into your pad and possibly embarrass yourself.

Yes, bluetooth can almost be found in any gadget these days but inserting it into a fashionable mirror is pretty smart — especially for dwellers of smaller spaces. It can be placed anywhere in your house: your living room, kitchen, dining room or bedroom.

It’s not arduous to mount: the mirror into our tech soul has a solid wood backing for easy installation and touch controls right at the front. It can run for 6 hours on its built-in battery unless you decide to keep it plugged in permanently.

While being plugged in to the world while showering may sound a bit over the top, the mirror is actually a great addition to the tech gadget/décor world mainly due to its practicality.

That’s the kind of tech we welcome these days.