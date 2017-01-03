The Bachelor kicks off dating playoffs

The NFL playoffs are coming up if you like that sort of thing. But, more importantly, this week marked the beginning of the dating playoffs, aka The Bachelor.

The 2017 season launched Monday with Bachelor Nick Viall taking his first steps down the road to love — a road paved with tears and tantrums and stolen kisses and suspect breasts. Once again, the show also featured a Vancouver connection.

Bachelor fans take a lot of crap. We probably deserve it.

Despite tell-all books, horror stories, even a TV series (Unreal) about the manipulative nonsense that goes on behind the scenes of The Bachelor, we persist in watching. The show’s producers wisely play to our self-hatred by winking at the cheesy nature of the whole business.

But make no mistake, these women are as serious as a toothache.

This is Viall’s fourth appearance on various iterations of The Bachelor franchise. Aside from the difficult romantic choice facing him, Viall faces another daunting prospect — if he does actually find true love he will also be forced to find a real job.

The Bachelor has frequently included Vancouver men and women over the years, notably popular Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who found love in what was undeniably the most dramatic season of that particular year.

This season’s Vancouver content is supplied by Hailey, a 23-year-old photographer who greeted Bachelor Nick at the mansion door with a joke.

“Do you know what a girl wearing underwear says?” asked Hailey. “No,” Nick replied. “Neither do I,” said Vancouver Hailey.

Hey, someone else rode in on a camel and said, “I hear you like a good hump.”

One woman showed up in a shark suit or, as she insisted, a dolphin suit. Vancouver Hailey was not impressed.

“If the dolphin got a rose and I didn’t,” she said, “I’d be a little bit sad. It would be like: ‘So sorry Hailey, say goodbye.’ And I’d be turning around and hugging a (bleeping) dolphin. And she’d be like, ‘Oh, good try,’ (patting me) with her flipper. And I’d be like, “(Bleep) you, this sucks.”

Happy ending! Both the dolphin and Vancouver Hailey got roses.

They are moving on to the next round of the dating playoffs. But don’t feel you must watch. I can tell you what happens later.