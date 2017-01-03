What's hot in streaming this month

If you're anything like the staff of 24 Hours, you probably spent the holidays gorging on treats while shunning most opportunities for social interaction and catching up on the titles in your streaming queue. Yes, we like our streaming time. Don't judge.

Here are some of the more high-profile titles to coming to Netflix Canada and CraveTV in January: The kids in your life are probably excited about the Netflix original series A Series of Unfortunate Events, which is based on the popular Lemony Snicket children's book series and stars Neil Patrick Harris as peculiar antagonist Count Olaf. All eight episodes of the first season hit the streaming service on Jan. 13.

If you're hoping to supplement your love of Empire, Lee Daniels' new musical drama series Star might do the trick. Daniels recently told Billboard that the Atlanta-set show, which follows three young singers manoeuvring through the music industry, was inspired by the Broadway musical Dreamgirls.

On the film end of things, 2014 war movie American Sniper arrives this month, as well as the Academy Award-winning animated flick Big Hero 6 and the Will Smith-starring crime caper Focus.

If you never got into Dexter - or you're hoping to revisit the Showtime crime drama - then you're in luck. All eight seasons of the series are already available on Crave, where it arrived on New Year's Day.

In terms of newer shows, you can find weekly episodes of the Golden Globe-winning drama The Affair (Season 3), as well as the Jan. 24 debut of Cardinal, a TV adaptation of the stellar Giles Blunt mystery novel Forty Words for Sorrow.

Music fans might be intrigued by Cobain: Montage of Heck, the 2015 documentary that gives us a glimpse into the personal archives of the late Nirvana frontman.