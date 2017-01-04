MUSIC CHEAT SHEET: Radiohead headlining Coachella

Radiohead in the desert

As previously rumoured, 2017 Coachella headliners will be Radiohead (April 14 and 21) Beyoncé (April 15 and 22) and Kendrick Lamar (April 16 and 23), the Indio, Cali., music festival producers announced Tuesday. Other performers of note are The XX, Father John Misty, Bon Iver, Future, Lorde, New Order, Future Islands, Hans Zimmer, DJ Khaled, and Haitian-Canadian DJ-producer Kaytranada. The Toronto contigent: Tory Lanez, Majid Jordan, Crystal Castles and the Arkells will all grace the stage in Indio, California this spring. Festival passes go on sale Wednesday.

A baby for Janet This just in: Congratulations to Janet Jackson who welcomed firstborn Eissa, a son, with husband Wissam Al Mana on Tuesday. A rep said, "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Sheeran divides, conquers: Just days into the new year and we already have surprise A-list artist music to look forward to. British singersongwriter Ed Sheeran ended a year-long social media break on New Year's Day to say new music - a single or an album? - is coming Jan. 6 at midnight. He then posted a day later what looks like an animated black division symbol against a blue background. Sheeran's previous albums are named '+' (plus) and 'x' (multiply), so '÷' (divide) makes sense as his third record's title. The following day we also got a sneak peak at song lyrics he posted: "When I was six years old I broke my leg."

Girls, Girls, Boy: The New Celebrity Apprentice, starring new boss Arnold Schwarzenegger debuted this past Monday night on NBC and Global and there appears to be a feud brewing between the two '80s music stars. Vince Neil, frontman of glam-metal act Mötley Crüe teamed up with Culture Club's Boy George to write a Trident jingle together for one of their tasks. But Boy George, "a recovering addict," said he was "alarmed" when Neil drank white wine during the studio session. "I do not need to be in a room with someone drinking alcohol," he told the cameras. "I'm not happy at all." Neil explains to the cameras: "I love to have a couple of glasses of wine while I work ... It helps you relax a little bit. If I'm laying on the floor with a bottle of vodka, then there's a problem." Later the two clashed again during the editing of the Trident video, with Neil saying: "This isn't a dance video, this isn't England, 1960s." He meant '80s right? Finally, Boy George got the best line of the night in the boardroom. "Cocktails in the afternoon is a bit Jacqueline Susann for me and I just didn't want to be around that," he said. Countered Neil: "You cannot put your sobriety on everybody else ... If you chose not to drink. Don't drink. But I'm way over 21."

The Chainsmokers in Sin City: Dance DJ duo The Chainsmokers of Closer fame are the latest Las Vegas residency performers. They've signed a deal that when it comes to day and nightclubs, they can only perform at Wynn Nightlife's XS and Encore Beach Club from now through 2019. So far, 10 dates have been announced with the kick-off on Friday.

Biebs in chainz: It looks like Justin Bieber is in the studio with 2Chainz after the rapper posted a picture of them together on Instagram. He wrote; "New music on the way ? Take JB to the trap ?" U2 and Avril back Artists ranging from U2 to Canada's own Avril Lavigne used Christmas Day to tweet out major music updates. U2 said their latest disc, Songs of Experience, would be out this year while they have plans to honour the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree with "very, very special shows," leading to reports of a North American arena tour. Lavigne also tweeted out a Christmas message that she was working on new 2017 album following her two year battle with Lyme Disease that "will reflect in my new music."

Strange Fruit for Trump? British singer Rebecca Ferguson has offered to perform at controversial U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration if he allows her to sing protest song Strange Fruit. The pop star, who found fame on The X Factor U.K. in 2010, has reportedly been asked to sing at the ceremony on Jan. 20 and she insists she is willing to hit the stage in Washington, D.C. if she can perform Billie Holiday's 1939 song, about racism in the 1930s. At press time, Trump's camp has not responded. - POSTMEDIA NETWORK

New CDs: Among those with new music out Friday are: Dale Watson and Ray Benson, Dale & Ray; Dropkick Murphys, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory; Gone is Gone, Echolocation.

On Tour: Chicago and The Doobie Brothers have a 2017 tour whose only Canadian stop is at Toronto's Molson Canadian Amphitheatre on July 19.