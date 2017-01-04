My four-year-old passed the “Tadpoles” swimming level through North Vancouver Recreation and since we are moving to Chilliwack this month, I’ve started looking into swimming lessons in the area.

There was no “Tadpoles” program or the next level, “Jellyfish.” Instead, there was “Sea Otter,” “Salamander,” and “Sunfish.”

Confused? So was I.

It turns out that in B.C., there are three major players in swimming and water safety — the Red Cross, I Can Swim and YMCA — and they all have their own names for swimming levels. The Red Cross website has a handy comparison chart that translates “Splashers” to “Ducklings” to “Starfish,” though I couldn’t find “Tadpoles” or “Jellyfish” anywhere on the lists.

Other parents I chat with at the pool say they are equally confused by the lack of standardization and, really, pre-school swimming registration shouldn’t require multiple reference charts.

Both the B.C. Government spokespeople and Red Cross representative I asked said they are not aware of any plan to simplify these systems.

Red Cross communications advisor Andrew Hopkins said they’ve found cutesy names help encourage enrollment and kids identify with the characters.

Fine, but could we not tack on a standardized level to make the process simpler? Swimming is not the same as soccer or gymnastics; it’s a skill that can actually save a child’s life. According to a study in the Archives of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, formal swimming lessons reduce the risk of drowning by 88% for babies and children up to four years old.

Many other countries have defined a minimum swimming level that children should reach by the end of elementary school, sometimes even offering swimming lessons as a part of PE class, but this isn’t the case here (though there have been calls for Canada to do the same).

Within the provincial government, there seems to be some confusion as to who is responsible for this area. The Ministry of Health sent me to the Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development who ultimately replied, “Water safety resides within the Ministry of Health.”

Navigating the multiple comparison charts full of “Whales,” “Bobbers,” “Dippers,” and “Dinos” is enough to make parents want to throw in the towel.

Creating standardized swimming levels would make the process much simpler and safer, since lifeguards and parents could speak the same language.

We could even keep the cutesy character names for the kids.