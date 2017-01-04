Will Megyn Kelly move to NBC kill soap opera?

Venerable soap opera Days of Our Lives could be the collateral damage from Megyn Kelly's blockbuster move to NBC.

The former Fox News superstar - who battled Donald Trump and ex-Fox News head Roger Ailes - inked a lucrative deal with the Peacock Network where she'll host her own gabfest.

The move will also introduce Kelly to a much wider audience in the United States and Canada, where few people watch Fox News.

But soap opera fans are frothing that the network needs to make room for Kelly's proposed daytime program.

And because network affiliates will be obligated to carry the show, it's already impacting the daytime drama.

As of Monday, January 16, Days will start airing one hour earlier in the New York area, at 12:00 p.m.

While terms of the deal weren't clear, Kelly was making a whopping $15 million a year at Fox. She will also get a Sunday night show on NBC and be the point person for political coverage.

Still, soap fans aren't happy.

One tweeted: "I hope NBC isn't cancelling Days Of Our Lives for Megyn Kelly. My mom & others I know love that soap opera."

Another added: "Does Days of Our Lives - NBC's last true daytime show - get killed off? (A soap opera cliffhanger...)" Days is up for renewal next year. It debuted in 1965.

