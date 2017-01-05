In the pantheon of Canadian rock, few artists rival Loverboy.

Soaring to the top of the charts in 1980 with ‘Turn Me Loose,’ the Vancouver-based rockers scored numerous multi-platinum albums, selling millions of records worldwide in the process and garnering scores of timeless rock classics that still resonate as strongly today.

Joe Leary spent 24 Seconds with Loverboy lead singer Mike Reno.

24: Looking back, Mike, it’s hard to believe but Loverboy actually got passed over by the major American record labels before you guys signed a deal with Columbia Records here in Canada. Have you encountered any of those label heads ‘visionaries’ that passed on you since and if so, what have you said to them?

MR: We were super lucky and very happy to get signed to a record contract by Columbia Records (same as Bruce Springsteen and Michael Jackson, to mention a few). We were offered the deal by Jeff Burns, who signed a lot of bands in the late 70’s and early 80’s. We were ecstatic to get signed and start recording. When we were trying to get signed, while playing nightclubs in Vancouver, our management team invited many record companies to come to Vancouver and check us out in hopes to get signed. The one that stands out to me was Lennie Petze from Epic Records in New York City. He came to Vancouver in the winter and arrived at the nightclub, Spunky El Morocco, wearing a full-length fur coat (thinking Canada must be freezing — and he wore it the whole time he was watching us from the back of the room). He passed on us, stating he thought we were just a bar band. “Oh well”, we said, “let’s just keep on trying.”

In 1980 Loverboy put out its first album on Columbia Records and it sold upwards of 800,000 records in Canada very quickly. That’s when the New York headquarters of Columbia USA took over and handled us exclusively. At the end of the first year, signed to Columbia Records, we were invited to play the year-end celebration in Puerto Rico at a huge resort. We had become Columbia Records pet project (selling a lot of records does that. LOL). After playing a concert by the pool for the record company, I was eventually walking back to my room when I ran into Lennie. He was standing in front of the Epic Records suite smoking a cigar. I could have really ruled it in at that time but decided to let him off easy with the statement, “Hey Lennie ... just a bar band eh”? He got it, and another word was never spoken about it. It would have made his career had he signed us.

24: You guys came storming out of the gates in 1980 with ‘Turn Me Loose’ and ‘The Kid is Hot Tonight.’ Did you have any sense back then that these songs would become virtual rock and roll anthems?

MR: To be honest, Joe, when we wrote the first batch of Loverboy songs we were very proud of them as we played them in front of crowds of people in B.C. and got a very good response ... but we never thought for a moment they would still be playing 37 years later!

24: Then what was the overall expectation all those years ago for the band? Did you think it would become a lifetime occupation?

MR: When we started the band, we were hoping to become the next big thing. Let’s be honest ... you have to have drive in this business, but our career went off the charts and it was insane. We never thought we’d be doing this for 37 years, that’s for sure. But then, neither did the Rolling Stones.

24: Generally speaking, when you write a hit song, do you in your own mind know or have any sense that it’s a hit?

MR: When we were writing songs for the group, we did our best. We arranged and rearranged the songs until we thought they were finished. We liked all our songs, but a gold single in countries like Australia? No ... we never expected that.

24: Though there are many variations on the story, I must ask: What is the latest version about the person in the red leather pants on the ‘Get Lucky’ album cover?

MR: There have been many rumours over the years about the ‘Get Lucky’ album cover (which made the top 1,000 album covers of all time). But we are sworn to secrecy and can never tell the story ... well, maybe someday. Sorry, Joe.

24: When Loverboy was blowing up internationally how did you avoid the pitfalls of excess that so many other artists have fallen prey to? What or who kept you grounded?

MR: When Loverboy broke and we started selling tons of records, we were busy doing concerts and TV shows and radio interviews that we really didn’t have time to let it really sink in. Management and Columbia Records kept us so busy we didn’t have time for most of the pitfalls a lot of bands stumble into. But we weren’t angels. Work kept us grounded.

24: At what point did you come to the realization that you had made it?

MR: I had a feeling that we were about to make it when management called while three members of the band were on a Mexican vacation after finishing recording the first album and told us we had to cut the vacation short and get ourselves up to L.A. to perform on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, the hottest show on TV at the time. Major exposure. It led to a lifelong friendship with Dick Clark, an amazing guy.

24: To have a number of hit singles and albums is one thing but to have a massive hit song on the soundtrack of a blockbuster film is quite another. You had two of them. How did ‘Almost Paradise’ from ‘Footloose’ and ‘Heaven in Your Eyes’ in ‘Top Gun’ come about?

MR: The soundtrack songs fell into our laps because we were a top charting band and producers of soon-to-be released movies wanted Loverboy singing and playing in their movies. It’s that simple. And it did wonders for our careers.

24: You’ve basically never stopped working. Is it as much fun or perhaps even more fun onstage these days?

MR: To be honest with you, Joe, we are having more fun now than we ever did. We love playing live and we love our friends and fans that come out to see us.

24: Despite all the international success, you still hold the Juno Record with six wins in 1981. In addition to Hall of Fame honours etc, what are you most proud of as an artist?

MR: Yes, we still hold the record for Juno wins in one year and are very proud of it. WOW! Unbelievable, really!

24: Finally, Mike, What advice do you offer to aspiring young artists today?

MR: When people ask me what the No. 1 thing is to do when starting out I say to practice, practice, and practice — and surround yourself with people you think will be hard-working and respectful. And start writing your own songs! Everyone has a different outlook on life ... write about it.