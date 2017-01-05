VICTORIA -- More than 1,000 teachers will be hired in B.C. starting this month, as the B.C. Teachers' Federation and the government have reached an interim deal to address this fall’s Supreme Court of Canada decision.

The court ruling restored class-size, class-composition and specialist teacher language that was deleted from teachers’ contracts in 2002.

The funding can be used to hire approximately 1,100 teachers, though the actual number will be determined by local committees involving school districts and the BCTF unions, says the Education Ministry. The types of teachers include classroom teachers, as well as special education, speech language pathologists, behaviour interventions specialists, school psychologists, aboriginal support teachers, mental health counsellors, teacher librarians and others.

“This is new funding, added to this year’s budget for education that will be included in our February budget in the Ministry of Education," said Education Minister Mike Bernier.

"This will be new money, and ongoing funds for school districts around the province. And this is just the preliminary first steps of negotiations."

The government currently spends $5.1 billion annually on education. Exactly how much money will be given to each school district will be based on an internal formula agreed upon by all districts that is mostly based on the number of students, said Bernier.

"They will be able to now start doing the local discussions and negotiations on how that will be spent and who will be hired to fill opportunities in each district," he said. "Every district is different which is why we have to leave it to them.”

Bernier said neither side wanted to wait until a final deal was reached, which could take months, when at least some money could be put into the system to benefit classrooms immediately.

"This new funding will help to kick-start the changes we all know are required following the recent Supreme Court of Canada decision," he said. "While the positive negotiations continue, we're going to keep focused on solutions that work for kids in their classrooms."

BCTF president Glen Hansman said the deal helps accomplish part of the BCTF's first goal, which was to get as many teachers back into classrooms as quickly as possible.

"This $50 million agreement is the first step," he said in a statement. "It means hundreds more teachers will be in schools working with students across the province in a matter of weeks. The second and most important goal— full implementation of the 2002 collective agreement language—will now be the focus of talks between the two parties.”

He said the BCTF estimates it would cost $300 million for government to restore all the teachers and classroom size and composition clauses lost since 2001.

The money will be used for new staff where feasible, given the timetable and space restrictions, said the ministry in a news release. But it could also be used as funding to help upgrade existing teacher training and recruitment programs.

The deal is part of a memorandum of agreement between the province and BCTF, which is being called the first step toward responding to the Supreme Court of Canada ruling against the B.C. government. The BCTF said it was "in no way a final resolution" to the court ruling, nor does it impact future agreements or implementation on restored language.

“With this interim measure agreed to, the parties can now turn to the crucial task of fully implementing all the language that was restored by the court,” said Hansman. “The two sides will be meeting again next week to continue discussions. The BCTF’s goal is to ensure these talks are not long or drawn out and that all Boards of Education, schools, teachers, students, and parents have certainty about how and when the language will be restored."

The BCTF and its employer have been discussing for the past month or so how to implement the November court decision that restored class-size, class-composition and specialist teacher language deleted in 2002 from teachers’ contracts.

The interim deal, and progress on negotiations for a final settlement, comes just four months before a provincial election in which public anger over education funding, school closures and crowded classrooms could be a key ballot box issue.

The NDP have cast Premier Christy Clark as the architect of almost 15 years of classroom underfunding, pointing out she was education minister when government first unconstitutionally stripped teachers of bargaining rights in 2002, and premier during the second attempt in 2012.

“The signal today is that the 15 year war on education that Christy Clark has waged in the courts, in confrontations, in the longest school disruption in B.C. history in 2014, that era is over," said NDP critic Rob Fleming. "That has been an absolute political failure by the BC Liberals."

He said the $50 million is a "good thing" but only a downpayment on years classroom cutbacks, and predicated parents will still be angry about years of frustratingly large class sizes and dwindling resources.

"What British Columbia parents and people of this province understand is the government was forced to do this by the Supreme Court of Canada," said Fleming.

Earlier this week, The Sun and Province reported that an interim deal could be close, with both sides suggesting teachers could be hired as soon as this month.

The government touched off the legal battle in 2002 by passing legislation that stripped certain provisions from the teachers' contract and passed a law denying teachers the right to bargain those issues. In November 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that was unconstitutional and ordered the clauses restored.

Since 2002, there have been no limits on the numbers of special needs kids that can be in a classroom. In 2014, the superintendents' association estimated it would cost more than $1 billion a year to return to 2002 service levels. The BCTF has estimated the restoration could mean adding $250 million to $300 million to B.C.'s $5.1-billion annual school budget.

The BCTF says 1,700 specialist teachers have been lost since 2002, including 39 per cent of teacher-librarians, 12 per cent of school counsellors, 24 per cent of special education teachers, 22 per cent of English-language specialists and four per cent of aboriginal educators.

Before 2002, the number of special-needs students in a classroom could not exceed three without special provisions kicking in, such as the requirement of another adult in the classroom. The number of classes with four or more special-needs children is now 16,516, the BCTF says. The number of classes with seven or more students with special needs is now 4,163.

Class-size limits were also removed. In 2002, kindergarten classes had a maximum 20 students, while Grades 1 to 3 had been capped at 22. Today, those limits are set by the government at 22 and 24. In 2002, class sizes for Grades 4 to 12 were negotiated by each school district separately, then-BCTF president Jim Iker said at the time of the 2014 decision. Today, those classes can have up to 30 students, or in some electives even more.

tsherlock@postmedia.com

rshaw@postmedia.com