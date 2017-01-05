Recently I’ve heard a lot of talk about resolutions for the upcoming year—and I’ve done my share of chatting about this topic myself—but talk doesn’t always lead to results, does it? How many of us have decided on resolutions for the New Year only to end up feeling deeply unsatisfied with ourselves when we don’t see them through? I’d guess the number is sky high. Why, you ask? Well, New Year’s resolutions are often an exercise in wishful thinking rather than real actions. There’s definitely nothing wrong with being optimistic, but how can we make sure that our New Year’s resolutions are realized?

For me, it’s all about learning and unlearning routine. No matter what your New Year’s resolutions are, you can bet that it’s going to take some practice, commitment, and time to see them through. Creating daily routines, and perhaps eliminating—or unlearning—your old ones is the key to achieve any change. Learning a new habit certainly sounds easier than unlearning a bad one to me, but we could debate this subject for ages. In fact, there has been plenty of scientific debate over how long it takes to build a new routine, to unlearn a bad habit, or to perfect a skill. Some say it takes 21 days to form a new habit, while others say it takes many months to make a routine stick.

We all know that change takes time, no matter what. You must be willing to put in the hard work. Force yourself to try new things and keep at them every day, or you won’t build the new habit; it’s as simple as that. You’ve heard the saying: practice makes perfect! Getting started is the hardest part—as I’ve said in many of my articles—but putting in practice will get you one step closer to creating those new habits that will eventually become routine.

As you get started, it’s a great idea to write down your goals. Get them on paper, be specific about the steps necessary to achieve them, then go ahead and share them with others. Telling friends and family about the changes you plan to make this year might sound silly, and people may scoff at you, but by putting your goals out into the world you are signing up to be held accountable for them and displaying your commitment to achieving them. Don’t be discouraged if you haven’t gotten started yet, either. We might already be a week into January, but you can make changes at any time since you’re the one setting deadlines for your personal goals.

As you put your new routines into practice, reward yourself in order to positively reinforce the new habit you’re working to create. Once you get going, record your progress. Every day you practice the new habit or take steps towards your goal is a successful day that will provide the framework for an eventually effortless routine. Make a schedule, too! Figure out how you can work these new routines into your daily life ahead of time, because too much spontaneity can result in utter inaction for some—I’m certainly guilty of filling a free hour with Netflix more often than filling it with a goal-attaining exercise. But don’t give up! Buddy up if you need to. Motivate and inspire one another. If your partner is having a bad day or can’t bring themselves to get out of the house, you can lean on and support each other to keep up the positive efforts. Misery loves company, but hopefully with company things will be less miserable.

As the year jogs on, stick to your goals. If you work it, it works. Living in a society obsessed with instant gratification can make the prospect of long, hard-earned change seem quite daunting. But outside of social media and popular culture, changes don’t actually happen overnight. You’re not going to hit the gym today and wake up tomorrow with abs. It’s the same with your goals—whatever they might be. You’ve got to see your results through. If your New Year’s resolution is to get in shape—let’s say it’s specifically to enhance your core strength—then getting a yoga pass might be a great start. Good for you, go get it! But make sure you see it through. Once you’ve purchased your pass, don’t waste the money you’ve spent or the hopes you’ve invested by letting each day go by with your pass unused; get your money’s worth! I can’t promise you’ll always be happy about getting off the couch and heading to the studio, but I can promise that you’ll see a change in yourself if you stick with it. It’s your year, make it count.