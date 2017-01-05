Today’s parents are drastically adjusting their actions and beliefs based on debates sparked on social media, and it needs to stop.

The latest viral post that has parents gasping in guilt centres around a controversial meme about kids and consent. After an article ran on CNN.com last year, titled “I don’t own my child’s body,” a post was shared on Facebook, featuring the image of a young girl and highlighting some key points that were made in the article.

The text on the meme read: “I am 5. My body is my body. Don’t force me to kiss or hug. I am learning about consent and your support on this will help me keep myself safe for the rest of my life.”

In response, many parents went on a proactive rampage, banning their children from giving hugs and kisses to friends and family members, fearing that those affections would result in scenarios of inappropriate touching and sexual assault.

This is exactly what’s wrong with society today.

We take an innocent act such as asking your child to “give grandma a hug” and with one click-bait headline, turn it into all-out parenting hysteria.

One author shares her personal story of why she’s chosen not to force her child to hug relatives, and readers get caught up in a web of extremist viewpoints. They focus on the worst-case scenario without absorbing the full story.

I see so many parents today who are afraid to say no to their children. Parents who give their toddlers the same autonomy as grown adults, and then don’t understand why they get so much pushback and backtalk.

I truly believe that their submissive behaviours are directly correlated with their fears of being judged by onlookers, and being seen as disciplinarians (which seems to have become a bad word nowadays). The Internet is swirling with stories on how we’re failing as parents, and our insecurities are fogging our ability to trust our own parental instincts.

Yes, we need to teach our children about consent and inappropriate touching from an early age but encouraging your child to reciprocate the affections shown to them by their relatives does not make us, as parents, pimps to grasping sexual predators.

There’s a big difference between urging our children to respectfully make eye contact, shake hands, or reciprocate a hug with close family and friends and forcing a child’s hand when they genuinely don’t feel comfortable.

Teaching your child to recognize instinctual “no feelings” is one thing, but raising them with a hands-off, never-show-affection-towards-anyone mentality all of the time could do more harm than good.

Trust your instincts, teach your kids about right and wrong touching, and remember who’s in charge.

Bianca Bujan is a mom of three, freelance writer, and content marketing Queen Bee. She tweets at @bitsofbee and blogs at bitsofbee.com.