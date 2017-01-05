MIKE WARD IS CANADA'S NEW TOP CHEF

Hunky chef and 24 Hours culinary contributor Mike Ward would like you to “imagine if Martha Stewart and Anthony Bourdain had a love child.”

Why?

Because that’s the vibe of his new Sirius XM radio show, Devour, which bows on channel 167, Canada Talks on Saturday (Jan. 7), at 10 a.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and repeats Sundays at 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., with first guest, Aussie chef Curtis Stone.

Ward, also a single parent with two daughters, says of the show’s genesis: “I really want to talk about the things in the food space that I think are on the tips of everybody’s tongues but nobody is talking about. That doesn’t mind poking the bear occasionally for some great learning.”

24 Hours caught up with the Aussie native from his T.O. residence.

What’s your mandate for this show?

There’s so much in the food world that’s so polarizing right now. We wear food as part of our personal brand. We like telling the world where we buy our groceries from. For many years, I jokingly said, for men, we used to talk about our watches and our cars; but now we like to talk about where we eat or where we want to eat because there’s a social status around those choices.

Was Stone your dream first guest?

Yeah, I couldn’t believe it. My opening line to him was, ‘I’ve lived in your shadow my whole life. I basically wanted to be you.’ He’s one of these guys who has used media to continue to do what he does, which is cooking and restaurants. I think he’s always kind of kept [true] to himself, which I think a lot of celebrity chefs haven’t. And we all know that celebrity chefs are the new rock stars. But ultimately, I think his vision, voice and mandate have always remained the same. That’s rare.

Who would you like to talk to as a future guest?

I want to have a sales rep from [controversial agricultural company] Monsanto [which produces genetically modified organism seeds] on the show and say, ‘Why does everybody hate you people so much?’ At the end of the day, Monsanto has to be doing something right. What I really want to do is challenge myself with [hot food topics and guests] and hopefully, people will come along for the journey.

What do you see as a major food trend for 2017?

It’s already there, but you’re going to start to see higher quality, semi-prepared foods in stores, which is nothing particularly new. But because people want quite literally accountability and traceability from their foods now – kind of like the way we do with wines – we know where it comes from. You’re going to see a lot more of that. It’s going to be really huge.