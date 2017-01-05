Rick Campanelli previews the Golden Globes

By the time you read this, ET Canada’s Rick Campanelli will already be in Los Angeles, preparing for Sunday night’s Golden Globes. Believe it or not, this is the veteran broadcaster’s first time covering the Globes red carpet – and he says he’s probably going to be in awe of all the A-listers (“my jaw’s going to be dropping the whole time”). You can catch ET Canada’s online coverage on Sunday, with Campanelli’s red carpet interviews airing on TV the following night. Here’s what he told us before jumping on a plane to L.A.

He’s a carpet fan: It’ll be my first time on this Golden Globes red carpet. I’m pretty pumped. I’ve loved covering carpets ever since my first year at ET Canada. I didn’t do any at MuchMusic, because that wasn’t our thing. My first carpet was in 2005 or ’06, covering either the Billboard Music Awards or the MTV Movie Awards. And since then, I’ve fallen in love with working the carpet.

Fave carpet conversations: Of course, I’d love to chat with the Canadian Ryans. I always like running into Canadians on the carpet. So, I’d love to run into Gosling and Reynolds, and chat about La La Land and Deadpool. My other picks? Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman and Denzel Washington.

TV predictions: We always talk about Game of Thrones and Veep, and those other amazing shows that are out there. But I think The Crown will do well this year. The People v. O.J. Simpson did well at the Emmys, and I can see it having a strong go on Sunday night. I think there’s a lot of new blood in the TV category, with newer shows like Stranger Things.

Cheering for Miss Sloane: I had a small part in Miss Sloane, with Jessica Chastain, which was shot in Toronto. It wasn’t a far stretch for me – I played a news anchor. But it was kind of cool. I actually did that when I was on paternity leave with my son Harrison. I filmed that down at the Corus building, where I go every morning now. So I’m definitely rooting for that movie to do well at the Globes.

Manchester by the Sea will make you weep: It’s very heavy. That one hit close to home. I could totally relate to what the characters were going through. Casey Affleck is amazing in it, and of course that’s why he’s up for a Golden Globe on Sunday. Michelle Williams is also up for one, and she’s so good. A lot of people cried in the theatre when I saw it. So maybe bring some Kleenex with you, if you’re the type of person that cries at movies.