Nelson and Elliot Roy are ecstatic that British Columbia will soon provide the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to Grade 6 boys as part of the province’s publicly-funded immunization program.

“I think it’s great,” said Elliot, 13, who with his twin brother Nelson filed a B.C. Human Rights Tribunal complaint because the vaccination was only available for free to Grade 6 girls. “We’ve been fighting for it since Grade 6 and to finally see it come to realization is fantastic.”

Brother Nelson agreed. “It’s everything I hoped for because we wanted all boys to get this vaccine and I’m glad the right decision was made without having to go to a hearing.”

HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections, with three out of four sexually active people getting HPV at some point in their lives.

The Gardasil 9 vaccine — which is used in B.C.'s HPV program — protects against nine types of HPV, including two types that cause most cases of genital warts.

Health Minister Terry Lake announced Friday that the province would target the program not only to Grade 6 girls, but “Grade 6 boys to better promote the broad coverage needed for effective herd immunity. The HPV vaccine is most effective when administered before a child is first exposed to the virus and will help protect them from HPV-related cancers and other serious health problems."

According to the ministry, the program for Grade 6 boys will begin in September.

It noted that immunization coverage rates for the Grade 6 girls HPV program have not been as high as planned, and that expanding it to include Grade 6 boys would help promote coverage.

The HPV immunization program will become part of the regular school-based immunization clinics, but can also be requested through health care providers and local public-health units.

The Roy boys’ mom, Kathy Siedlaczek, said that while she is happy with the government change, it doesn’t help boys like hers who missed the opportunity to get a free series of vaccinations in Grade 6 and will still have to pay on their own.

“Hopefully, the government can create a bridge vaccination for them.”

Stacey Berisavac, manager of health promotion for the Canadian Cancer Society, B.C., said not enough girls are getting vaccinated.

Nevertheless, she added: “The Canadian Cancer Society and 25 other key health organizations have been advocating for this important public health policy since 2016. The second phase is to educate parents on why their child should receive the vaccine.”

Today, only ‘at-risk’ boys and men are eligible to receive the vaccine for free in B.C., including men who have sex with men or are questioning their sexual orientation, as well as those who are ‘street involved,’ infected with HIV, living in government care or being held in youth custody.

B.C.'s immunization program was originally designed to fight cervical cancer, which is why the vaccine was given only to girls. Later, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization called for all people of all genders between the ages of nine and 26 to be vaccinated.

