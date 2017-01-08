Former B.C. conservation officer Bryce Casavant, who made international headlines for his refusal to kill two orphaned bear cubs, will not run for the NDP in Courtenay-Comox.

On Sunday, Casavant said he made a decision to remove his name from the list of candidates seeking the NDP nomination, but wouldn't say why.

He said the decision to not try for the candidacy will be explained later this week by NDP brass.

“I believe the party is planning something mid-week,” he said. “I made a strategic decision to withdraw,” was all Casavant would say.

Three candidates are now seeking the nomination for the NDP in Courtenay-Comox. Ronna-Rae Leonard, Kiyoshi Kosky and Gillian Anderson are the three seeking the nomination.

“They are all strong candidates,” said Casavant.

Since his refusal to kill the two black bear cubs, Casavant was hailed internationally for defying his bosses and saving the bears.

Casavant was suspended for disobeying provincial orders to destroy the cubs following an incident in Port Hardy in July when their mother was caught raiding an outdoor fridge. The mother bear was killed and despite the orders to destroy the cubs, Casavant concluded the babies weren’t habituated to humans and instead sent them to a wildlife refuge.

The refusal to follow orders cost Casavant his job, and his actions led to people around the world calling him a hero. Comedian Ricky Gervais tweeted his support for Casavant and called for the officer to be reinstated.

The rescued cubs, named Jordan and Athena, remain in the care of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington. The cubs will be there for 18 months and after that it's expected the two bruins will be released into the wild.

