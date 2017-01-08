Jimmy Fallon: How did he do as Golden Globes host?

Jimmy Fallon, one of the most entertaining hosts in the current pop culture climate, delivered the Golden Globes monologue that most people were expecting.

Was it good? Well, the La La Land-inspired opening number was terrific. In the monologue that followed, however, Fallon seemed slightly uncomfortable with the political humour, although that seed of awkwardness was likely planted when his teleprompter malfunctioned seconds into his speech.

In the days leading up to the 74th annual Golden Globes, Fallon told the Today Show that the event was “a night about fun and celebrating Hollywood,” and confirmed that he wouldn’t focus on political humour, although he promised to include a few mentions of America’s favourite bombastic billionaire.

And since this is the first major live entertainment telecast since the election of Donald Trump, it would have been incredibly bizarre if the host didn’t address the president-elect at all.

As expected, Fallon opened the show with a musical performance, parodying a number of sequences from La La Land and involving some famous faces, including Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Rami Malek in his Elliot Alderson guise from Mr. Robot.

The youngsters from Stranger Things appeared in a rap portion, and Kit Harington referenced his Game of Thrones’ character’s rebirth with a clever cameo.

Later in the musical sequence, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake helped Fallon perform ‘Room Full of Stars’ – a take on the La La Land song City of Stars – and JT ended the sequence with a funny impression of the Globes host.

“It’s so great,” said Timberlake, in his best Fallon voice. “You’re a winner, you’re a winner, you’re a winner.”

That little impression encapsulated the idea of Fallon as a Globes host – yes, he’d be bringing his fanboy eagerness, as opposed to the naughty approach favoured by past host Ricky Gervais.

Once Fallon transitioned to the monologue – and more or less recovered from the teleprompter incident – he definitely included a few references to Trump, starting with calling the Globes “one of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote.”

He later compared Trump to Game of Thrones tyrant King Joffrey, and joked that even mediocre opera singer Florence Foster Jenkins turned down the opportunity to sing at the president-elect’s inauguration.

While making the political zingers, Fallon’s delivery seemed a little stilted, as if he was drifting out of his comfort zone. He ended the monologue with something we all expected him to say.

“Let’s make tonight a celebration. It’s the biggest party of the year.”