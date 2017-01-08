This week's question: "Should the City of Vancouver crack down on property owners for not clearing sidewalks of snow and ice?"

A local First Nation elder slipped on the ice, badly injuring himself over Christmas. A friend with a disability was trapped in her apartment. Paramedics reported a spike in fractures, sprains and head injuries. Anyone can slip and fall.

When we don’t clear the walks, many of our neighbours are all but imprisoned. Have we forgotten that we owe each other at least this much? As George Costanza says: “You know, we're living in a society!”

Jokes about Vancouver’s delicate winter sensitivities gave way to a flurry of concern about icy pavement and near riots when road salt was distributed. Municipal officials took to the airwaves, reminding property owners of penalties for not clearing sidewalks by 10 a.m. after snowfalls.

Vancouver doesn’t get much snow (less and less thanks to climate change) but if we can’t handle this relatively minor situation, what about earthquakes, heat waves and rising seas?

Luckily, it’s not everyone for themselves. When emergencies strike, we tend to pull together. That’s what Rebecca Solnit found in her study of communities that spring up during disasters.

The city is right to encourage those who flake on the job to get shovelling. And props to CUPE local 1004 workers for their efforts. Things have improved.

We look to government for public services, though in times of austerity we can’t always depend on them. But we can demand better.

And self-organize.

When I was a kid in Yellowknife, I shovelled snow. We all did. As a newly minted and unemployed master of sociology, I shovelled snow during the last big Vancouver blizzard. I dug out my high school vice-principal’s car – even though we didn’t always get along. I dug out elderly neighbours.

This cold snap revealed two Vancouvers, always battling for the soul of the city:

There’s the real estate metropolis, where residents are atomized, property rights prevail and our social responsibility to each other erodes. Housing is precarious. People shiver in the streets.

But underneath, the communities of the other Vancouver remain – embattled, frayed, not what they were. Yet neighbours still dig out neighbours and volunteer to clear the walks of those who can’t. Mutual aid used to be Vancouver’s default setting.

We can’t just be fair-weather friends. Angry about icy pavement? Don’t get on Twitter. If you can, grab a shovel. We need each other in daily life, disaster or snowfall. A little grit and solidarity melts the ice of isolation.

Garth Mullins is a broadcaster, activist, writer, musician and trade unionist. He’s at www.garthmullins.com or @garthmullins.