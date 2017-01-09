Dear millennials:

Please accept our humblest apologies. I had no idea things were this bad.

Colleague Sean Fitzgerald at the Toronto Sun’s sister paper, 24 Hours, reports you Generation Y dudes and dudettes are fleeing to Hamilton en masse to escape the hell we’ve made for you here.

Dear God, NOT HAMILTON!? Used to be, only bank robbers fled to Hamilton.

But Fitzgerald says you millennials now outnumber us baby boomers in Steeltown and the gap is growing faster than here in the Big Smoke.

“Oh, there’s definitely a young vibe to the Hammer,” a millennial told Sean. “A ’90s vibe that brings me back to my childhood.”

Childhood!? The ‘90s!? Isn’t childhood all flickery black and white? I was already bald in the ‘90s.

Frankly, the first question this raised for me was: Exactly WTF is a millennial?

I looked it up, and quickly realized I currently have one of you living in my spare bedroom.

He says things like, “Oh, snap!” and often stares at me like I’m personally to blame for 9/11, Iraq, the 2008 recession, real estate prices, terrorism and the Leafs.

We boomers, being THE generation, have trouble distinguishing among the rest of you — or caring much, either.

But apparently there is a Generation X (age 38-52) which came after us. Then there’s you millennials or Generation Y (22-37), who are two behind us. Last come our grandkids: Generation Z (seven to 21) and Generation Alpha (one to six). As you can plainly see, they all revolve around us boomers. We’re the pace-setters.

So no wonder you’re pissed. No wonder zombies are the icons of your generation. No wonder you’re packing your Game Boy in your Lady Gaga bag and running off to Hamilton.

We’ve really effed it up for you here. Let’s start with the economy.

On one hand, job security, wages and benefits are under pressures we boomers hardly knew.

Today’s stress makes you want to “Netflix and chill,” as I hear you millennials say, though I suspect it has nil to do with Netflix.

On the other hand, the cost of a home in Toronto when I was your age — say 25 — was $75,694. Today, a condo parking spot can cost you as much, while an actual home of any kind averages 10 times more — $730,472 in December.

So unless you are a Mark Zuckerberg, hi-ho, hi-ho, it’s off to the Hammer you go.

Then there’s terrorism. So far, it has only brushed T.O., touch wood, such as the Toronto 18. But we boomers have hardly left the world a safer place for you whippersnappers.

The unease invades your generation’s ultimate refuge, the Internet, which has been hijacked by the likes of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the post-boomer thug who runs ISIS.

We boomers invented the Internet — Bill Gates, Al Gore, etc — but we never bothered to tame it. Sorry about that. Now all you millennials have stiff necks and keep walking into sidewalk poles and each other.

Finally, on a personal note, I apologize to you millennial males for aiding and abetting the demise of the manly man.

You dudes — and we boomers never call ourselves that except on a ranch — are victims of an alarming erosion of masculinity.

A study by market research firm YouGov this year found 65% of American men over age 65 say that they are “completely masculine,” while just 28% of guys aged 30 to 44 and 30% aged 18 to 29 say the same.

This explains all those man-buns and why sperm counts have fallen by half since the Second World War.

So maybe the exodus to Steeltown will be good for you fellas. If any place can put hair on your chest, it’s Hamilton.

mstrobel@postmedia.com