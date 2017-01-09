John Furlong's on-again off-again speaking gig at UBC is on again.

The former CEO of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics has been reinstated as keynote speaker at the University of B.C.’s 18th annual ZLC Millennium Scholarship Breakfast.

UBC had cancelled Furlong’s engagement at the Feb. 28 athletic fundraiser, apparently to avoid controversy over past unsubstantiated allegations against him.

On Monday, UBC president Santa Ono, who apologized to Furlong last week, said his decision to reverse course and re-invited Furlong was "simply the right thing to do."

"With today’s decision we are making right the fundamental wrong at the heart of the issue: a well-intentioned but incorrect decision to cancel John’s speaking engagement in the first place," Ono said in a news release. "John Furlong has an extraordinary record of public service and accomplishment, and is the holder of an honorary UBC doctoral degree. He has been, and continues to be a champion for amateur sport in Canada and around the world. In this regard, he is especially qualified to speak at this event for the benefit of our aspiring student athletes. We confirm that Mr. Furlong has graciously accepted our invitation."

I respect and appreciate that president Ono and board chair Stuart Belkin have shown decisive leadership, making a wrong decision right

The allegations against Furlong arose in a 2012 Georgia Straight article in which freelance writer Laura Robinson reported claims that Furlong had physically abused First Nations students in northern B.C. decades earlier.

The Georgia Straight story set off a chain of legal actions that included Furlong suing Robinson, three people filing sexual-abuse lawsuits against Furlong — which were all later dropped or dismissed — and Robinson launching a counter lawsuit, alleging he had damaged her reputation in public statements.

Furlong denied the allegations in Robinson’s story and while he initially sued both her and the Georgia Straight for defamation, he dropped the lawsuit, leaving the claims in the article untested. The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that Furlong did not defame Robinson.

In a statement, Furlong said his invitation to speak at the school was "both a privilege and an honour." The 66-year-old sports administrator also expressed gratitude to those who have supported him during the past two weeks.

"It’s been very humbling and helped immensely in keeping spirits up. As most everyone can understand, this has been a terribly difficult time for us, however adversity is a force in sports, in business and in life that can reveal uncommon strength and humanity. I respect and appreciate that president Ono and board chair Stuart Belkin have shown decisive leadership, making a wrong decision right," said Furlong.

Glynnis Kirchmeier, a former UBC student who filed a human rights complaint against the university over their handling of sexual assault reports, had written the institution asking that Furlong not speak at the athletic fundraising event.

"The British Columbia civil and supreme courts have ruled in favour of Mr. Furlong in every matter that has come before them. The university had no basis to put its judgment above theirs," Ono said. "My strong hope is that we can now all move forward with Mr. Furlong delivering an inspirational address that will result in a memorable, uplifting experience for the audience and a highly successful fundraiser for UBC’s student athletes."

Money raised at the ZLC Millennium Scholarship Breakfast got towards scholarship funds for UBC Thunderbirds student athletes.

Andrea Shaw, founder and managing partner of TTG Canada which handles Furlong’s speaking engagements, estimated that she has received about 1,000 texts, phone calls, and emails in support of Furlong.

Furlong planned to donate his speaking fee to the athletes, according to a December story. Shaw would not say exactly how much that would be, saying only that it is “five figures.”

